SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
Americans Are Casting Midterm Ballots at Record Rates, Which Means the Results Might Take Longer
In 2018, with Donald Trump in the White House and Democrats desperate to regain power in Congress, nearly half of eligible voters cast ballots, achieving the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in more than a century. This year, the turnout could be even higher. According to University of...
How do states ensure dead people's ballots aren't counted?
To ensure dead people's ballots aren't counted, election officials regularly use death records to update voter registration files
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Voters report intimidation as they tried to use a ballot drop box in this key state
An Arizona voter and his wife were allegedly filmed and photographed as they tried to use a ballot drop box this week, according to a voter intimidation complaint, which is now in the hands of the Department of Justice. CNN's correspondent Kyung Lah reports.
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May before the primary election, relied on closed captioning during the Tuesday debate against GOP opponent Dr Mehmet Oz. “Looks like the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania and we’re picking up steam in Nevada,” Mr Schumer could be seen telling Mr Biden. Mr Fetterman admitted at the outset of the debate that he may miss or stumble...
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges have already started
More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Can you fill out your ballot with a Sharpie?
Remember scantron tests, the standardized testing form you had to use in high school? The instructions were relatively clear: fill out the bubble entirely using only a standard No. 2 pencil — no pens and definitely no Sharpies. Once you were done and the tests were collected, they were put into a machine that scanned […]
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Idaho8.com
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles. However, it's still...
College students on Fetterman-Oz debate: ‘I don’t feel like they were talking to us’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Students in Rob McMonagle’s state and local government class gathered for a two-decades-long right of passage Tuesday night — a debate watch party. McMonagle, a professor at Neumann University, a small Roman Catholic institution outside of...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina court rules poll watchers don't have to adhere to on-site rule
(The Center Square) — At-large poll observers will not be bound by a North Carolina State Board of Elections rule requiring them to remain on-site for four hours, a Wake County Superior Court has ruled. Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier ruled last week against the State Board of Elections...
'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state
Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
Fact-checking misleading claims from the Fetterman-Oz debate
This story originally appeared on WITF. Tuesday’s debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race featured multiple claims from Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that don’t align with the facts. Over the course of an hour, both candidates in the closely watched race sparred over a range...
Wisconsin judge rules partial addresses won't be allowed on mail-in ballots
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling was a win for the...
NY judge declares new absentee ballot law unconstitutional
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots was thrown into chaos Friday when a judge issued a ruling declaring several of the state’s recent voting reforms unconstitutional, siding with Republicans on a lawsuit the party brought in the waning weeks of the election season.
