Pennsylvania State

Law & Crime

SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
RadarOnline

Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
The Independent

Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May before the primary election, relied on closed captioning during the Tuesday debate against GOP opponent Dr Mehmet Oz. “Looks like the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania and we’re picking up steam in Nevada,” Mr Schumer could be seen telling Mr Biden. Mr Fetterman admitted at the outset of the debate that he may miss or stumble...
KRON4 News

Can you fill out your ballot with a Sharpie?

Remember scantron tests, the standardized testing form you had to use in high school? The instructions were relatively clear: fill out the bubble entirely using only a standard No. 2 pencil — no pens and definitely no Sharpies. Once you were done and the tests were collected, they were put into a machine that scanned […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles. However, it's still...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state

Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
ARIZONA STATE
WHYY

Fact-checking misleading claims from the Fetterman-Oz debate

This story originally appeared on WITF. Tuesday’s debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race featured multiple claims from Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that don’t align with the facts. Over the course of an hour, both candidates in the closely watched race sparred over a range...
Gothamist

NY judge declares new absentee ballot law unconstitutional

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots was thrown into chaos Friday when a judge issued a ruling declaring several of the state’s recent voting reforms unconstitutional, siding with Republicans on a lawsuit the party brought in the waning weeks of the election season.
