Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Early morning crash leaves occupants with “major” injuries
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning occupants of a vehicle were left with “major” injuries after a crash in Suisun City. According to the Suisun City Fire Department, they responded to a “major injury traffic accident” near the 400 block of Main Street at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said that when fire […]
Fire destroys Orangevale mobile home, knocks out power to mobile home park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire destroyed an Orangevale mobile home and knocked out power to the mobile home park, fire officials said in a Tweet. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews were called to the Pioneer Mobile Home Park on Main Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Saturday after a fire broke out.
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
Want to help the unhoused in Sacramento? These are the items you can donate to shelters
(KTXL) — Shelters and aid organizations in Sacramento that help the unhoused population maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help the needy. While there are staples like food, water and warm clothing, there are many other items that can be donated that are probably not so obvious. Loaves and Fishes: […]
Water tower rescue call takes firefighters 72 feet above ground looking for possible victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews raced to the city’s Railyards district Thursday evening after getting a report of a person stuck in the historic landmark water tower tank. "We have an 80-foot, above-ground water tower, and there's potentially a person in there," a first responder said...
Sacramento mayor, advocacy group responds to rise in homeless-related fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following a KCRA 3 investigation into the rise of homeless-related fire incidents in the city of Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and a homeless advocacy group spoke with us about the problem. The investigation detailed that homeless-related fires have spiked 77% in recent years, but the number...
Rider on motorized scooter significantly injured in Vacaville crash, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 37-year-old rider of a motorized scooter was injured after being involved in a crash on Alamo Drive in Vacaville, police said in a Sunday morning Facebook post. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the area of Nut Tree Road and Alamo Drive where...
Sacramento vehicle-to-vehicle shooting leaves one dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later […]
Rain expected across Sacramento area during the week
(KTXL) — Rain is expected in the Sacramento area during the week, along with snow in the mountains. According to the National Weather Service, widespread rain is expected across the Sacramento area with snow expected in the mountains on both Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, Tuesday there is a 38% chance […]
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students on two separate occasions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students twice this week, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. C.K. McClatchy High School students reported to the district that men attempted to rob them in the surrounding neighborhood of the school, a spokesperson told KCRA 3 on Saturday. The attempts happened on two separate occasions.
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
Sacramento Police Look for Driver Who Caused Pedestrian Fatality
Fatal Accident on Fruitridge Road Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A pedestrian fatality was reported in Sacramento on October 27 after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Police are conducting an active search for the fleeing driver. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the collision occurred along Fruitridge Road close to Power Inn Road sometime before 6:18 a.m.
CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
