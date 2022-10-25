Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, HSI-Omaha, and law enforcement partner investigation into multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. (NOV. 11, 2022) — The Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) will host a Veterans Day program and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone dedicating the Nebraska State Capitol to the memory of those who fell in the service of their country. The program will be held in the 2nd floor rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 2022.

