Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, HSI-Omaha, and law enforcement partner investigation into multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests

Lincoln Woman Arrested After I-80 Pursuit
(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Suspected Arson Fire Outside Bethany Area Business Being Investigated By LPD/LFR
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–An arson fire is under investigation, after a dumpster fire was reported early Sunday evening outside a business at a northeast Lincoln business building. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 2145 North Cotner Boulevard about a dumpster fire that had damaged a...
Rekindle of Grass Fire Blamed For Damaging a Barn In SW Lancaster County
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a fire late Wednesday night northeast of Kramer is being blamed on a rekindle of a grass fire from Sunday afternoon in the same general area. Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter on Thursday morning said that firefighters from Hallam were...
Tools, Equipment Taken From South Lincoln Construction Site
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that was reported early Monday morning at a construction site near 11th and South Street. Captain Todd Kocian says an employee of the construction company reported that over the weekend, three of their large tool storage boxes had been pried open and various tools and equipment were missing About $3,500 worth of power tools are gone and damage estimates to the boxes are around $400.
Cause Determined In Sunday’s Large Grass Fire In The Hallam Area
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–New information has been released into what started a large grass fire Sunday afternoon that affected portions of northern Gage and southwestern Lancaster counties near Hallam. Chief Fire Investigator Adam Matzner from the State Fire Marshal’s Office told KFOR News a farm implement machine was shredding...
Capitol Commission, Vets Department Hosting Capitol Cornerstone Centennial and Veterans Day Commemoration Nov. 11
LINCOLN, Neb. (NOV. 11, 2022) — The Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) will host a Veterans Day program and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone dedicating the Nebraska State Capitol to the memory of those who fell in the service of their country. The program will be held in the 2nd floor rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 2022.
City To Speed Up Street Light Replacements
Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced that an effort to replace malfunctioning LED streetlights is moving forward. LTU has determined that about 1,500 of the more than 26,000 LED lights installed during the LED Streetlight Conversion...
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
HUSKER FOOTBALL: 2023 Schedule Released By Big Ten Conference
LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 27: Members of the Corn Husker Football team take the field after halftime during the game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday October 27, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) LINCOLN–(NU Athletics...
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Joseph Talks on Physicality and Mentality of Team
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 27)–Nebraska Football Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph reflected on Thursday’s practice. “We went in the stadium today,” Joseph said. “We will go inside tomorrow. We wanted to go in the stadium so we...
Boo At The Zoo Shuttles Offered
Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2022) Lincoln’s biggest Trick or Treating Event begins tonight. Boo At The Zoo will be held at the Children’s Zoo, at 27th and A Streets, for five nights. All entry is by ticket, available at he Zoo Website. Because of usually crowded conditions in...
HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Preseason Ranked at No. 22
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 26)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team will begin the 2022-23 season at No. 22 in the USA Today Preseason Top 25 announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Huskers, who were also preseason No. 22 in the Associated...
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple Gives a Preview of No. 17 Illinois
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 26)–Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on how the bye week benefited the team. “We cleaned up some things,” Whipple said. “They’ve been really good. Yesterday and today were really good. Sunday they were...
SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Jodie To Return As Manager In 2023
LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 26)–Brett Jodie will return for his third season as Saltdogs manager in 2023, the club has announced. Jodie, 45, led the ‘Dogs to their first playoff berth since 2017 after Lincoln beat Sioux City in each of the final three games to clinch the fourth and final postseason spot this past year.
Scheierman Among 20 Candidates For Julius Erving Award
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Oct. 26)–The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman is one of 20 candidates on the watch list for the 2023 Julius Erving Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual...
