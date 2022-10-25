ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, HSI-Omaha, and law enforcement partner investigation into multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests

kfornow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Lincoln Woman Arrested After I-80 Pursuit

(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Tools, Equipment Taken From South Lincoln Construction Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that was reported early Monday morning at a construction site near 11th and South Street. Captain Todd Kocian says an employee of the construction company reported that over the weekend, three of their large tool storage boxes had been pried open and various tools and equipment were missing About $3,500 worth of power tools are gone and damage estimates to the boxes are around $400.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Cause Determined In Sunday’s Large Grass Fire In The Hallam Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–New information has been released into what started a large grass fire Sunday afternoon that affected portions of northern Gage and southwestern Lancaster counties near Hallam. Chief Fire Investigator Adam Matzner from the State Fire Marshal’s Office told KFOR News a farm implement machine was shredding...
HALLAM, NE
kfornow.com

Capitol Commission, Vets Department Hosting Capitol Cornerstone Centennial and Veterans Day Commemoration Nov. 11

LINCOLN, Neb. (NOV. 11, 2022) — The Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) will host a Veterans Day program and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone dedicating the Nebraska State Capitol to the memory of those who fell in the service of their country. The program will be held in the 2nd floor rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 2022.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

City To Speed Up Street Light Replacements

Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced that an effort to replace malfunctioning LED streetlights is moving forward. LTU has determined that about 1,500 of the more than 26,000 LED lights installed during the LED Streetlight Conversion...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

HUSKER FOOTBALL: 2023 Schedule Released By Big Ten Conference

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 27: Members of the Corn Husker Football team take the field after halftime during the game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday October 27, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) LINCOLN–(NU Athletics...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Joseph Talks on Physicality and Mentality of Team

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 27)–Nebraska Football Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph reflected on Thursday’s practice. “We went in the stadium today,” Joseph said. “We will go inside tomorrow. We wanted to go in the stadium so we...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Boo At The Zoo Shuttles Offered

Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2022) Lincoln’s biggest Trick or Treating Event begins tonight. Boo At The Zoo will be held at the Children’s Zoo, at 27th and A Streets, for five nights. All entry is by ticket, available at he Zoo Website. Because of usually crowded conditions in...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Preseason Ranked at No. 22

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 26)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team will begin the 2022-23 season at No. 22 in the USA Today Preseason Top 25 announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Huskers, who were also preseason No. 22 in the Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple Gives a Preview of No. 17 Illinois

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 26)–Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on how the bye week benefited the team. “We cleaned up some things,” Whipple said. “They’ve been really good. Yesterday and today were really good. Sunday they were...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Jodie To Return As Manager In 2023

LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 26)–Brett Jodie will return for his third season as Saltdogs manager in 2023, the club has announced. Jodie, 45, led the ‘Dogs to their first playoff berth since 2017 after Lincoln beat Sioux City in each of the final three games to clinch the fourth and final postseason spot this past year.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Scheierman Among 20 Candidates For Julius Erving Award

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Oct. 26)–The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman is one of 20 candidates on the watch list for the 2023 Julius Erving Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy