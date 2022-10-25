ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port of Seattle seeking public comment at listening session on Tuesday, Nov. 1

 5 days ago
The Port of Seattle will be holding a Community Listening Session focused on South King County on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Burien Library.

“In our experience, some of the best innovations come straight out of community and we want to hear from you,” the Port said.

“The Port of Seattle can contribute to equity and sustainability through operations, capital projects, and community investments.

“Please come ready to share your creative ideas on how we can partner to drive equity and sustainability at your Port.”

Light supper, language interpretation (Spanish, Vietnamese, and Somali), and childcare services will be provided.

Please RSVP by Oct. 25 here: https://portseattlebi.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9ZkoAxXO87eULSC

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Burien Public Library, 400 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166:

