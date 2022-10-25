Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs
cbs19news
Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation
wymt.com
Traffic stop in Bell County leaves two men in jail on drug charges
Tipton Street Pub shooter released on probation, not facing murder charges
wcyb.com
Kingsport man sentenced for role in January 6 Capitol breach
Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports
Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports
Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle
993thex.com
Unicoi County Man Flees Police, Hits Cruiser, Caught With Drugs
wcyb.com
Johnson City woman accused of brandishing knife at officers
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Small businesses in SWVA affected by July floods can apply for assistance until Nov. 4
2 seriously injured after Bristol Highway crash in Johnson City
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Burglary, Stalking Charges
993thex.com
Police: Woman pulls a knife on Johnson City officer
WSET
Help coming for flood victims: SBA to open Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Buchanan Co.
cardinalnews.org
State aid for Hurley flood victims to arrive ‘well before Christmas,’ governor announces
