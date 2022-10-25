ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
Salon

Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Salon

"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Newsweek

Video Reportedly Shows Michigan Rally-Goers 'Streaming Out' as Trump Speaks

Reports have emerged alleging that attendees were consistently leaving the venue over the course of Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president spoke in Warren, Michigan, to support several candidates that he has endorsed in the upcoming midterm elections. Most prominent among these candidates is Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the gubernatorial race.
Business Insider

Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book

Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
The Independent

Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May before the primary election, relied on closed captioning during the Tuesday debate against GOP opponent Dr Mehmet Oz. “Looks like the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania and we’re picking up steam in Nevada,” Mr Schumer could be seen telling Mr Biden. Mr Fetterman admitted at the outset of the debate that he may miss or stumble...
