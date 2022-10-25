Read full article on original website
Related
Their America Is Vanishing. Like Trump, They Insist They Were Cheated.
The Pearland Strikers cricket team, a sport that reflects the area’s shifting culture, in Katy, Texas, Sept. 4, 2022. (Annie Mulligan/The New York Times) When Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas voted last year to reject Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, many of his constituents back home in Fort Bend County were thrilled.
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
Trump Hints at 2024 Election: 'I Will Probably Have to Do It Again'
Former President Donald Trump spoke at another weekend rally Saturday, this time before a raucous crowd in the town of Robstown, Texas, just outside of Corpus Christi. Trump hit his usual talking points but came a tad closer at hinting a 2024 presidential run. Trump encouraged the crowd to help...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks
Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'
Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wildly Claims Democrats Have ‘Already Started the Killings’
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene incited violence against her political opponents over the weekend by claiming that “Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings.”. Speaking in Michigan on Saturday night at former President Donald Trump’s latest “Save America” rally, Greene repeated a conspiracy Trump...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena
Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Video Reportedly Shows Michigan Rally-Goers 'Streaming Out' as Trump Speaks
Reports have emerged alleging that attendees were consistently leaving the venue over the course of Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president spoke in Warren, Michigan, to support several candidates that he has endorsed in the upcoming midterm elections. Most prominent among these candidates is Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the gubernatorial race.
Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book
Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May before the primary election, relied on closed captioning during the Tuesday debate against GOP opponent Dr Mehmet Oz. “Looks like the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania and we’re picking up steam in Nevada,” Mr Schumer could be seen telling Mr Biden. Mr Fetterman admitted at the outset of the debate that he may miss or stumble...
Comments / 0