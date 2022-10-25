I was first homeless from 2018-2020. and again briefly this year. that said.. the Pittsburgh elite. along with the cops and the mayor all agree that we should just automatically have a place to go... or they have a place called acj and I personally was arrested for not committing any crimes whatsoever and I was actually told that I better pull somewhere else to go outta my ... or they were gonna take me to jail
Doesn’t the center only have 46 rooms for the homeless? Where are the others going to live? Who chooses which individuals get these rooms?!
There are 10 million job openings. I see signs everywhere that says help needed. Employees have actually mentioned they would higher the homeless. They don’t want to work, because then they can’t use drugs and lay around all day getting high. Most are on welfare so they get their check every month and use it for drugs or alcohol. Being homeless means they don’t have to pay taxes, utilities, rent. They give nothing to the city a or country. Pack them all up, put them on a plane to a remote island and let them live off the land.
