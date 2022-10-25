PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bar on Pittsburgh's South Side that neighbors call a nuisance is closed for good.Over the summer, KDKA-TV reported on the shootings by the bar. Shots fired at 18th and Mary streets left their mark on a dog grooming business in July. There was also a drive-by shooting on the same block the week before. And a month ago, there was a major shootout where police recovered around 26 shell casings on the street. "Twenty-six bullets shot could have hit 26 people," Councilman Bruce Kraus said. "This could have been a CNN mass casualty. No one is going to say...

