Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
SEPA Enters Exclusivity Agreement with Chapul Farms
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (newsDakota.com) – The Spiritwood Energy Park Association (SEPA) met Friday and discussed an exclusivity agreement with Chapul Farms. Chapul Farms designs, builds, and operates modular insect farms that turn organic waste into high-value food and agricultural products as a model of circular food systems of the future.
valleynewslive.com
Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor
Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Conducting Street Sweeping Tonight
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, Oct. 27, city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district and surrounding areas. This will take place approximately at 10:30 PM until approximately 7:00 AM or until finished. Please move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is done in these areas.
agupdate.com
Sunflower prices continue downward trend in late October
Nearby prices at the crush plants were down 80 cents to unchanged the third week in October, continuing a trend that started weeks ago. In fact, prices are down around $15 from their highs in the low $40s five months ago. As of Oct. 24, at the ADM plant in...
newsdakota.com
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
Hunter Harassment Or Trespass? Viral Video Of NoDak Altercation
Let me start off by saying that I am 100% in favor of landowner rights first. As a HUGE North Dakota, I am very aware of what a privilege it is to be able to access private land for in most cases nothing more than a smile and a handshake.
newsdakota.com
Patti Skadberg
Patti Skadberg, age 82, of Carrington, ND, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Patti’s Visitation will be Sunday, from 5:00PM-7:00PM with family present followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Struggle in Second Half in Loss at Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The Dordt University Defenders outscored the University of Jamestown football team 17-0 in the third quarter on the way to a 44-24 victory Saturday afternoon. Jamestown led 10-7 after the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Cade Torgerson (SR/Billings, Mont.) and a 37-yard...
newsdakota.com
Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
newsdakota.com
Viking Football Stopped by Dickinson State
DICKINSON, ND (NewsDakota.com) A stiff Bluehawk run defense, and a hot receiver led to a Valley City State University loss 21-13 Saturday in Dickinson. Noah Sickler caught seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while the Viking run game was held to just 43 yards on the ground in a win for the Bluehawks that give them the inside track for their eighth consecutive conference championship. Dickinson State moved to 4-0 in North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) play, while the Vikings fell to 2-2 in the league, 3-5 overall.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Open Postseason With Dominant Win
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 42 consecutive points in the first half on Friday night at Hansen Stadium as the Blue Jays defeated Grand Forks Central 49-20 in the opening round of the 11A playoffs. GF Central began the game with a touchdown...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Win Second Straight GPAC Title, Earn Return Trip to Nationals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team clinched its second straight GPAC conference title Saturday after a 1-1 draw against Briar Cliff University. UJ needed either a win or tie against the Chargers to claim the regular-season GPAC title and the number-one seed in...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Blanked by Briar Cliff in Season Finale
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team saw its postseason hopes dashed with a 2-0 loss at Briar Cliff University Saturday afternoon. UJ needed a victory to overtake the Chargers for the seventh seed in the eight-team conference tournament. In the 15th minute, Bernardo...
newsdakota.com
North Upsets Hi-Liners in Quarters
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) After the Hi-Liners piled up rushing yards against their opposition all year, it was the running game that ultimately ended their season in opening round of the playoffs. Fargo North runningback Peder Haugo rushed for 137 yards, scored on the opening drive of the game, then...
newsdakota.com
Viking Men Impressive in Season-Opening Win over Northwestern
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) In the season-opener, the Viking men’s basketball team took down an annual power receiving votes in the nationwide poll. Valley City State topped Northwestern, IA 91-83 at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in Valley City Friday night to open 2022-23 play. The Red Raiders had received votes in the NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll.
Comments / 0