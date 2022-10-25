Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy....
WBTV
Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs
Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ...
WBTV
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
WBTV
Cases of RSV on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cases of children coming down with RSV have increased not only across the country but here at home. With that in mind, we wanted to talk with Dr. Lyn Nuse, medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Primary Care. Dr. Nuse discussed what exactly...
WBTV
Family searching for missing Gaston County father
This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
WBTV
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh. Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C. Updated: 6 hours ago. “At no...
WBTV
Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail
Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family remembers Statesville teen killed near N.C. A&T. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Teachers in Gaston County paid after months of payroll...
Charlotte woman who captured the hearts of millions diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte couple captured the hearts of millions across the country using love and music to conquer the biggest battle of their lives. Two years later, that battle is far from over after Roslyn Singleton, a Navy veteran, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. PAST...
WBTV
‘Live A Good Story’: Family of Union County longboard influencer launches foundation to honor late son
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Josh Neuman’s parents, Chris and Kristin Neuman, describe their son as not only a dreamer, but a doer. Josh grew up in the town of Marvin in Union County and developed a passion for longboarding at an early age. His experiences riding down hills in his neighborhood are well-documented on his YouTube channel.
1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
Veterinarians warn of highly contagious, severe dog flu spreading in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinarians have an urgent warning about a highly contagious respiratory virus and flu infecting dogs in Charlotte. It’s airborne and easily spreads at dog daycares and kennels. If left untreated, it can quickly progress into something more dangerous. Vets are urging pet owners to do...
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond Thursday for a man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver on Feb. 11 in Uptown Charlotte. Darian Thavychith has been held without bond here at the Mecklenburg County Jail since he was arrested for the shooting death of Ethan Rivera.
WBTV
CATS bus driver's alleged killer denied bond
Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail. Darian Thavychith appeared in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed a CATS bus driver earlier this year. Teachers in Gaston County paid...
qcnews.com
Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing 73-year-old Charlotte man was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said William Brewer Bobbitt was last seen at his home in south Charlotte in the 900 block...
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
WBTV
“This is like nothing we’ve ever seen”: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not just humans coughing, sneezing and dealing with runny noses. The concerns regarding influenza and other upper respiratory illnesses are now impacting dogs across the Charlotte region and is leading to the temporary closures of some doggy daycares. Long Animal Hospital in Charlotte said...
Police find person dead in southeast Charlotte creek
The incident happened on the 8700 block of Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Dog Park.
WBTV
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
WBTV
Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Cindy Lane. The toll lanes are blocked and only one of the general-purpose lanes is open as of 5:30 a.m.
Comments / 2