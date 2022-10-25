Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
South Central Safety Association Kickoff Nov. 2
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The South Central Safety Association (SCSA) will be holding a kickoff event at the Gladstone Inn on Nov. 2. Professionals from a variety of different businesses in Stutsman County came together to form the SCSA as a way to help reinforce safety among their community and county partners.
newsdakota.com
Rowell Receives 2022 Operator Meritorious Service Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Joe Rowell, Jamestown’s Water Superintendent, was recently recognized with the prestigious Operator Meritorious Service Award for 2022. The award annually recognizes individuals at the Section level for:. -Continuous compliance with all public health standards in treated drinking water. -Consistent and outstanding contribution to plant...
newsdakota.com
Committee Recommends Additional Cost for Rescue Truck
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Fire Chief Jim Reuther requested additional funding to ensure the soon-to-be built rescue fire truck met the department’s needs. In August, the Jamestown Police & Fire Committee approved a guarantee purchase price for a new truck. The guarantee price was $585,264, but Chief...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Police Conduct Training Wednesday Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Police Department have been fielding several questions related to a Police Training Exercise which occurred last evening near downtown Jamestown. “We would like to clear up any questions or speculation anyone may have,” Major Justin Blinsky stated. The...
newsdakota.com
Uff Da: The Folk Art of Emily Lunde Coming To Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota Museum of Art Announces New Rural Arts Traveling Exhibition featuring Uff Da: The Folk Art of Emily Lunde will be on display in Valley City at the Barnes County Museum from November 1st – November 18th. Emily Wilhelmina Dufke Lunde was...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Electrical, Solid Waste, & Water Fees To Increase
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City passed three resolutions that will establish new electrical utility rates, solid waste and water services fees for residential and commercial users. Public Works Accountant/Manager Gary Jacobson talked about the electrical rate consumption increase. He said Western Area Power Association...
newsdakota.com
Councilmember Expresses Concern With Dollar General Site
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City Councilmember Dan Buchanan expressed concerns on the future site of a proposed Dollar General in Jamestown. During the Building, Planning, and Zoning Committee meeting Tuesday, the first reading of a zoning change of 424 4th Ave. NE from General Multiple Dwelling District to Local Commercial District was held.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Conducting Street Sweeping Tonight
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, Oct. 27, city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district and surrounding areas. This will take place approximately at 10:30 PM until approximately 7:00 AM or until finished. Please move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is done in these areas.
newsdakota.com
Pipestem Dam Spillway Project Community Open House Nov. 1
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be holding a community open house regarding continued work on the Pipestem Dam Spillway Nov. 1. The information open house will provide the latest on Pipestem Dam’s role in reducing flood risk, the purpose and details of the spillway modification project, and what you can do to prepare for a flood at anytime.
newsdakota.com
James D. Ployhar Honor Band To Perform Oct. 28th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – The 19th annual James D. Ployhar Honor Band will perform in the Valley City State University (VCSU) Center for the Arts Performance Hall on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. A variety of classical and modern band literature will be performed by 95 students selected from 20 schools across North Dakota and South Dakota, featuring selections arranged by Ployhar.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
newsdakota.com
Sanitation Foreman Reminds Residents Not To Dispose Batteries
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell is reminding the public to not use their garbage to dispose of Lithium-ion batteries. O’Niell informed the Jamestown Public Works Committee Thursday that in the past few months, there have been problems at the City Baler due to improper disposal.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Hosts Red River, Begins Final Week
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball team is in action tonight, hosting Red River in a pivotal late-season matchup. Valley City topped Red River 2-1 in tournament play in Fargo in early October. A win for Valley City tonight would give them an excellent chance to pass Wahpeton and Central for ninth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) before the play-in round next weekend.
newsdakota.com
Wilbert “Willy” Dallmann
Wilbert “Willy” Dallmann, age 84, of Valley City, ND, died Monday, October 24th at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 31st at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30th from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and one hour before the.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Falls to South, Gets Help in EDC Race
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the Hi-Liner volleyball team suffered a loss on the road last night, they may have picked up some help. The Hi-Liners fell to Fargo South, the second-place team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC), 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13) Tuesday night. The loss kept Valley City at three points in the the league race.
newsdakota.com
BREAKING: Three-Division Proposal Hits Threshold
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The drive for three divisions of high school basketball has hit it’s first threshold required by the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson, representing the focus group spearheading the effort, announced Wednesday that the 75th letter of support from...
newsdakota.com
BLOG: Cinco de Cunningham–Five Takeaways for the Playoffs
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) With the playoffs for 11-A football upon us this week, and the first year of a new playoff qualifying system leaving many shaking their head a bit, here are my top five takeaways from the leadup to the post-season. 1) Welcome to the QRF. Even with...
newsdakota.com
Philip “Phil” Schafer
Philip “Phil” Schafer January 2, 1945 – October 25, 2022. Phil Schafer, age 77, of New Rockford, ND, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford, ND. Phil’s Visitation will be Friday from 1:00PM-5:00PM at Evans Funeral Home and will continue...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Shut Out DWU to Remain in Postseason Hunt
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team staved off elimination from the GPAC postseason tournament with a 4-0 win at Dakota Wesleyan University Wednesday evening. The Jimmies need to win at Briar Cliff (Iowa) on Saturday to leapfrog the Chargers in the standings and earn...
Comments / 0