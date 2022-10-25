ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Passenger Fatally Shot Driver Inside Car in Northwest DC, Police Say

A woman was fatally shot inside a car early Thursday afternoon on New Jersey Avenue NW, not far from Dunbar High School, police said. D.C. police believe two women were inside a car in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW when the passenger shot the driver, who crashed the car into a telephone pole, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police

Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect Fires Gun into Navy Yard Buffalo Wild Wings, Injuring Coworker: Police

A 31-year-old man allegedly fired a gun into a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, and injured his coworker who he'd been arguing with, police said. The victim and the alleged shooter, Craig Jermaine Peacock, of Southeast, are employees of the Buffalo Wild Wings on Half Street in Navy Yard. They were arguing before Peacock left the restaurant, a witness told officers, according to a police report.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police

A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘Speed Kills': Alexandria to Reduce Speed Limits For Safer Streets

Virginia drivers, prepare to hit the breaks. Leaders in Alexandria announced they will lower speed limits on several streets this fall as a way to make streets safer, and advocates say the move will save lives. Mike Doyle, with Alexandria Families for Safe Streets, said it’s news he’s been waiting...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘Blues Alley Will Survive': DC Jazz Club Damaged in Fire

Georgetown club Blues Alley was damaged in a fire Tuesday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS received a call for a fire in the ductwork before 6:30 p.m. Firefighters found fire burning through the attic and roof of the building located at 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW, just south of M Street NW. They had to pull down ceiling portions and debris to get to the blaze between the top floor and the attic, D.C. fire officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘Part of DC's Story': Vanilla Beane, the ‘Hat Lady,' Dies at 103

Vanilla Beane, known as D.C.’s “hat lady,” has died at 103. Beane moved to Washington, D.C. in 1942 and opened Bene Millinery & Bridal Supplies in Northwest D.C. in 1979. She was presented with the Mayor’s Arts Award for Distinguished Honors on her 103rd birthday for her contributions to the city, the D.C. mayor’s office said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes

Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
WASHINGTON, DC

