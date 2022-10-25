Georgetown club Blues Alley was damaged in a fire Tuesday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS received a call for a fire in the ductwork before 6:30 p.m. Firefighters found fire burning through the attic and roof of the building located at 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW, just south of M Street NW. They had to pull down ceiling portions and debris to get to the blaze between the top floor and the attic, D.C. fire officials said.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO