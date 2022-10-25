Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found...
NBC Washington
Passenger Fatally Shot Driver Inside Car in Northwest DC, Police Say
A woman was fatally shot inside a car early Thursday afternoon on New Jersey Avenue NW, not far from Dunbar High School, police said. D.C. police believe two women were inside a car in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW when the passenger shot the driver, who crashed the car into a telephone pole, police said.
NBC Washington
2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police
Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
NBC Washington
Crash Involving Charles County School Bus, Multiple Cars Sends 8 to Hospital
Eight people are receiving medical care after crash involving a school bus and four cars in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, authorities say. The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Crain Highway in the area of Marshalls Corner Road in White Plains, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
NBC Washington
Suspect Fires Gun into Navy Yard Buffalo Wild Wings, Injuring Coworker: Police
A 31-year-old man allegedly fired a gun into a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, and injured his coworker who he'd been arguing with, police said. The victim and the alleged shooter, Craig Jermaine Peacock, of Southeast, are employees of the Buffalo Wild Wings on Half Street in Navy Yard. They were arguing before Peacock left the restaurant, a witness told officers, according to a police report.
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
NBC Washington
2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police
A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Prince George's County: Police
A driver hit a pedestrian and drove off in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Tuesday, police said, marking at least the fifth fatal or life-threatening hit-and-run collision in the D.C. area over the last week. Officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Ardwick Ardmore Road in the...
NBC Washington
‘Speed Kills': Alexandria to Reduce Speed Limits For Safer Streets
Virginia drivers, prepare to hit the breaks. Leaders in Alexandria announced they will lower speed limits on several streets this fall as a way to make streets safer, and advocates say the move will save lives. Mike Doyle, with Alexandria Families for Safe Streets, said it’s news he’s been waiting...
NBC Washington
‘Nightmare': Family Left With Questions About Case of Missing Maryland Man
Morris Vereen was one of almost 500 adults reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last year, and his family and friends said they did everything they could to find him but were left worrying for months until they found out the truth. The day before Vereen disappeared, he...
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
NBC Washington
The Halloween Scene: 20+ Scary Fun Ways to Celebrate This Weekend in the DC Area
Happy Halloweekend! We have plenty of treats and a few tricks up our sleeves for you. The silver lining of Halloween on Monday is that you have the whole weekend to flaunt your costume. Day or night, we’ve got you covered with “boo-sy” parties, classic horror plays and movies, plus...
NBC Washington
‘Blues Alley Will Survive': DC Jazz Club Damaged in Fire
Georgetown club Blues Alley was damaged in a fire Tuesday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS received a call for a fire in the ductwork before 6:30 p.m. Firefighters found fire burning through the attic and roof of the building located at 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW, just south of M Street NW. They had to pull down ceiling portions and debris to get to the blaze between the top floor and the attic, D.C. fire officials said.
NBC Washington
Test Scores Dropped in DC, Maryland, Virginia Since COVID-19 Struck, Following U.S. Trend
The nation’s report card detailed how academic test scores across the U.S. plummeted since the pandemic began, and students in the D.C. area were not spared. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the Associated Press reported.
NBC Washington
‘Part of DC's Story': Vanilla Beane, the ‘Hat Lady,' Dies at 103
Vanilla Beane, known as D.C.’s “hat lady,” has died at 103. Beane moved to Washington, D.C. in 1942 and opened Bene Millinery & Bridal Supplies in Northwest D.C. in 1979. She was presented with the Mayor’s Arts Award for Distinguished Honors on her 103rd birthday for her contributions to the city, the D.C. mayor’s office said in a release.
NBC Washington
Maryland Grant Addresses Teacher Shortage With Tuition Program for School Aides, Staff
A new Maryland grant program that covers the costs for aides and support staff to attend college and become educators is helping some schools experiencing teacher shortages in the D.C. region. Ruth Parker Eason School in Anne Arundel County teaches special education students from Pre-K to up to age 21.
NBC Washington
DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes
Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
