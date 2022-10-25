ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bruno Mars Solo Residency Returning to Vegas

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20keZz_0imVUW4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uy96W_0imVUW4I00

Source: Mauricio Santana / Getty

Bruno Mars heading to Sin City…..solo!

If you haven’t had the opportunity to see Bruno Mars perform live, there’s still a chance.  The “24 Karat” singer has announced that ten more shows have been added to his residency at the Park MGM theater in Las Vegas.  Many anticipated more shows when the two New Year’s Eve shows were announced, and they were correct.  The new dates are from January 25 through Valentine’s Day. Tickets go on sale Friday morning.

Have you ever been to Sin City? What’s the most entertaining show you’ve seen while visiting Las Vegas? Has someone ever told someone else what happened in Vegas?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Fans Concerned After Her Eye Starts Weirdly Closing During Concert: Watch

One of Katy Perry‘s eyes was not cooperating with the singer at her concert on Monday night (Oct. 24). Katy, 38, was in the midst of performing at her Las Vegas residency when she suddenly struggled to get her right eyelid under control. The “Smile” hitmaker, who was wearing a wild leotard, could not open her right eye which seemed to be shut closed for several seconds. The whole incident was captured by a fan and shared to TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Newsweek

Agent Denies Sam Asghari Planted To Spy on Britney Spears by Conservators

A casting agent responsible for hiring Sam Asghari to work on the Britney Spears music video where the pair met has denied theories he was planted as a mole. Conspiracy theories have long existed on the internet about the legitimacy of the couple's relationship after they met on the music video set for "Slumber Party" in 2016.
Pitchfork

Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch

Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
NME

Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
GMA

Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights,' reveals 7 surprise tracks

Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," is finally here -- and mere hours after it dropped fans were treated to a surprise worth staying up late for. At the stroke of 12 last night, Swift released "Midnights" after weeks of building hype, having announced the album at the 2022 MTV VMAs, unveiled the entire track list of 13 songs via a TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me" and released a trailer for the visual album during an NFL game.
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Taylor Swift Teases Potential 'Midnights' Tour: 'I Should Do It'

Good news, Swifties! A Midnights tour could be on the way after Taylor Swift teased the possibility during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The "Snow on the Beach" singer stopped by the late night show to talk to host Jimmy Fallon about her tenth studio album, which dropped Friday (October 21) to instant success and rave reviews from fans. When pressed if she was planning to tour with the record, she danced around the possibility before saying it's something she hopes to do when the time is right, per Billboard.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah

Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
Vogue Magazine

Did Olivia Rodrigo Just Pay Tribute to Britney Spears?

Olivia Rodrigo held a meet and greet at Glossier’s West Hollywood outpost on Monday and the singer wore a riff on the classic school uniform for the occasion. She wore a baby tee with the bedazzled message “VOTE!,” a pleated micro skirt, a grey cardigan with feathered sleeves, and Mary Janes. (She masterfully prevented it from feeling too costume-y by wearing these trendy pieces). The homeroom-inspired look would surely be grounds for detention at your average private school. But on Rodrigo, it is School of Rock chic.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Harry Styles Is a Singing Squid in Cheeky 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' Music Video

Harry Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" is the opening track off his hit album Harry's House Dinner's on Harry Styles — er, dinner is Harry Styles in the star's new music video for "Music for a Sushi Restaurant." The singer, 28, premiered the video for the fan-favorite Harry's House opener on Thursday, and got into character as a half-man, half-squid creature for the occasion. In the video, a group of restaurant workers stumble upon a dazed, confused and heavily bearded Styles, who appears to have washed ashore from the depths of the...
Rolling Stone

Avril Lavigne, All Time Low Cover Blink-182‘s ‘All the Small Things,’ Crowd Sings Every Line

Avril Lavigne and All Time Low took the stage in Las Vegas at the When We Were Young Festival for a cover of Blink-182‘s “All The Small Things” on Sunday. ATL frontman Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat jumped on stage with the “Sk8er Boi” singer for a nostalgic homage to the Nineties rock band. Naturally, the crowd knew every word and was right on cue with the lines.  Lavigne’s performance joined a stacked lineup of emo and rock bands, including headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance, Bright Eyes, and Jimmy Eat World. The show followed a difficult start for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
talentrecap.com

Lil Nas X Thanks ‘American Idol’s Adam Lambert for His Support

Lil Nas X recently responded to public comments of support American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert has made about him. Nas thanked Lambert for opening doors for him and other artists in the music industry. Adam Lambert Has Shared His Support for Lil Nas X. Nas, who is openly gay, got...
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy