Bruno Mars Solo Residency Returning to Vegas

Bruno Mars heading to Sin City…..solo!

If you haven’t had the opportunity to see Bruno Mars perform live, there’s still a chance. The “24 Karat” singer has announced that ten more shows have been added to his residency at the Park MGM theater in Las Vegas. Many anticipated more shows when the two New Year’s Eve shows were announced, and they were correct. The new dates are from January 25 through Valentine’s Day. Tickets go on sale Friday morning.

Have you ever been to Sin City? What’s the most entertaining show you’ve seen while visiting Las Vegas? Has someone ever told someone else what happened in Vegas?

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)