Palm Beach County, FL

High school football: Power rankings of Palm Beach County's Top 10 ahead of Week 10

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
We're almost to the end of the regular season, but almost is never enough, which means you still have two more sets of power rankings to look forward to.

What you probably didn't expect after the ninth week of the high school football season – much like myself – was to see a tie, let alone a new team, enter the mix.

As always, Palm Beach County is full of surprises.

Let's get into the Top 10 ahead of Week 10.

1. Cardinal Newman (9-0)

Last week: No. 1

62-0 over SLAM for a senior night win.

Are you surprised? Neither am I.

2. Pahokee (7-2)

Last week: No. 2

If the most consistent part of the Blue Devils wasn't their defense, outside circumstances rattling members of Pahokee's offense would be a good reason for why one of the top picks for the 1R title couldn't defeat a winless Punta Gorda-Charlotte by more than the wee margin of 13-points last week.

Now, Pahokee has a week to sit on it and think of all the missed opportunities it can make up in Week 11, when the annual Muck Bowl arrives

3. Santaluces (8-0)

Last week: No. 3

It's the same, old story for the New Santa.

Six points too many allowed to Spanish River in what should've been a shutout, plus power playmaker Curtis Douglas is still on the way to 100 percent health.

Also, the weak schedule prevails again. Including Park Vista in Week 10, Santaluces' three opponents leading up to Atlantic currently have a combined record of 3-21.

Still, we've got a surefire, postseason contender. We'll just have to wait and see for how long.

4. Palm Beach Central

Last week: No. 4

Considering both teams tout schedules with negative strength, Santaluces' undefeated record holds it above Palm Beach Central after the Broncos broke down Palm Beach Gardens last week.

Unless Park Vista comes back for the biggest plot twist of the season against Santaluces or Wellington avenges its 2021 loss over Central in Week 10, Central's chance to enter the top three will come in Week 11.

5. Atlantic (5-3)

Last week: No. 6

We knew coming into last week that a more reliable offense would seal the deal for Atlantic over Dwyer.

Given Dwyer's trenches hold a little more starting experience, Atlantic's performance on the front lines exceeded expectations and scooped a score for a second-straight district championship.

Age is but a number. The Eagles prove it.

6. Palm Beach Gardens (5-3)

Last week: No. 5

Where the young guns of Atlantic have continued to improve from week to week, we've seen Palm Beach Gardens struggle through the growing pains.

The Gators hemorrhaged a handful of senior game changers from last season's run and Palm Beach Central showed that Gardens is still in search of a solution for a lack of depth.

Honestly, I didn't find that Palm Beach Gardens played a bad ball game. I think we just saw how critical their pass game has been to prior wins. This team needed that wakeup call before facing elite secondaries week-to-week in the postseason.

7. Boynton Beach (6-2)

Last week: No. 7

Boynton Beach took a break last week, but the best backfield in Palm Beach County will be back to clinch its district championship in Week 10.

8. Dwyer (5-3)

Last week: No. 8

We know that weather has impacted football schedules in Palm Beach County, but I think Dwyer's up-and-down season so far shows us just how much playing three games in 10 days can hurt your preparation – especially your stamina – for a young team of Energizer bunnies like Atlantic.

Therefore, Dwyer is spared from a shift in the rankings this week.

9. Inlet Grove (6-1) and King's (7-1)

Last week: Inlet Grove – No. 10, King's – unranked

Ties are back, but not for long with a looming district championship between these two 2M squads.

Inlet Grove's two-possession win over a 3-5 Hollywood Hills team didn't boost it up as much as the Saint Andrew's loss in Week 9 did. When comparing their battles with the Broward and Miami-Dade schools, King's Academy's dub over True North, now 5-3, was a little more meaningful.

If the Hurricanes of Inlet Grove prove to be more battle-tested than the Lions, they'll remain at No. 9, or possibly reach new heights.

10. Saint Andrew's (5-3)

Last week: No. 9

Ordinarily, I wouldn't hesitate to boot a team out of the Top 10 after back-to-back losses.

What's holding me back is that St. Andrew's was the last stop on Lake Highland Prep's regular season rout before preparing for what will likely be its second straight state championship.

I don't care if it's the Sunshine State Athletic Conference. I haven't seen another local FHSAA team willing to take the ego blow.

The Scots survive and advance ... for now.

