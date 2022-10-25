ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dread and optimism in DeWitt

DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DEWITT, IA
bleedingheartland.com

The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home

Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Dubuque adding to its already vast camera network

(Radio Iowa) – The mayor of Dubuque is recommending the city spend more than 150-thousand dollars to add to the more than 13-hundred cameras already surveilling the city. The A-C-L-U of Iowa doesn’t like the idea — but Dubuque Chief of Police Jeremy Jensen defends the system. He tells K-C-R-G T-V cameras are instrumental in helping his department solve crimes. “It helps us be just quicker. It just changes the speed at what we can do investigations by quite a bit,” he says.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque expanding network that already includes 1,300 cameras

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is expanding its already-sizable network of cameras surveilling the city. Earlier this week, Mayor Brad Cavanagh mentioned the “continued investment” in the security camera network in his State of the City address. Here are stats on the camera network from...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Candidate Franken speaks with Dubuque Rotary

Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot. Marion man arrested for sexual exploitation.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

AARP “Top 5 Scams” Fraud Tour to make final stop in Marion

Marion — AARP Iowa and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will make the final stop of a 14-city, statewide Fraud Watch education tour in Marion on October 27. The event will be held at the American Legion Post 298 from 11:30 a.m. – 1p.m. and will include a light lunch. The event is free but advanced registration is required.
MARION, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa

Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

7th Annual Operation Diaper Drive enters its final week

The Young Parents Network (YPN) and Eastern Iowa Health Center (EIHC) are partnering with local Hy-Vee Food Stores to host Operation Diaper Drive, a community-wide initiative to collect donated diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank from October 1-October 31, 2022. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

One Person Dead After Rollover Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Dubuque, IA) -- One man is dead after a rollover crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says 69 year-old Michael Truesdale of Dubuque crashed Wednesday in Jackson County on Highway 61. Investigators say the car went into a ditch, hit a culvert, and rolled over. Truesdale's injuries were fatal. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Relaunching Flight #45

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight had to cancel one of its flights last week – and now a rescheduled date has been set. Flight #45 will re-launch next Wednesday, November 2nd. The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Board of Directors, along with many volunteer coordinators, have been working diligently to ensure the veterans scheduled to board flight #45 have a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to visit monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.
MANCHESTER, IA
KWQC

JACKSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
MARION, IA

