(Radio Iowa) – The mayor of Dubuque is recommending the city spend more than 150-thousand dollars to add to the more than 13-hundred cameras already surveilling the city. The A-C-L-U of Iowa doesn’t like the idea — but Dubuque Chief of Police Jeremy Jensen defends the system. He tells K-C-R-G T-V cameras are instrumental in helping his department solve crimes. “It helps us be just quicker. It just changes the speed at what we can do investigations by quite a bit,” he says.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO