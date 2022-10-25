ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State’s largest tree moving into the Outlets

The Outlets at Anthem will, for the 21st year, host the state’s tallest Christmas tree when it pulls in on a 40-foot flatbed truck at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The 70-foot-tall, 20-feet-wide tree is coming from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the border between Oregon and California. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
Gulfstream to Expand Mesa Facility

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced the addition of new hangar space adjacent to Gulfstream Customer Support’s all-new Mesa service center, which continues to progress toward completion next year at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The new hangar is located at the SkyBridge development at the airport and augments hangar space Gulfstream...
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill

A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
Scottsdale family home ‘House of Haunts’ welcomes Valley families

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, a Valley family puts on a show for thousands of Valley families to enjoy right in their front yard. The “House of Haunts” is giving you a walk-through experience with animated props and special effects to frighten along the way. The house is found at 325 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. The house’s Facebook page describes the experience as a walk-thru and cautions guests with any physical or psychological limitations to avoid the house out of safety precautions. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated.
Bell Bank Park in Mesa defaults on its loan

Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by...
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will get $25M expansion

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
SugarJam begins pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies

Patrons looking to score a warm, 9-inch-deep dish pie from SugarJam The Southern Kitchen to serve at their Thanksgiving dessert have until Nov. 13 to get their orders in. SugarJam is offering nine flavors: apple, caramel apple, apple crumb, cherry, cherry crumb, southern sweet potato, SJ pumpkin, bourbon pecan, chocolate pecan, and peach cobbler, and the restaurant is looking to get as organized as soon as possible ahead of the controlled chaos that is expected on the pickup dates of Nov. 22 and 23.

