Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
State’s largest tree moving into the Outlets
The Outlets at Anthem will, for the 21st year, host the state’s tallest Christmas tree when it pulls in on a 40-foot flatbed truck at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The 70-foot-tall, 20-feet-wide tree is coming from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the border between Oregon and California. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
Gulfstream to Expand Mesa Facility
Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced the addition of new hangar space adjacent to Gulfstream Customer Support’s all-new Mesa service center, which continues to progress toward completion next year at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The new hangar is located at the SkyBridge development at the airport and augments hangar space Gulfstream...
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Peoria approves plans to turn aging buildings into new retail corridor
Peoria has approved a new development agreement and is committed to spending up to $1.5 million for public infrastructure improvements for its historic Old Town area in the southern part of the city.
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill
A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
Scottsdale family home ‘House of Haunts’ welcomes Valley families
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, a Valley family puts on a show for thousands of Valley families to enjoy right in their front yard. The “House of Haunts” is giving you a walk-through experience with animated props and special effects to frighten along the way. The house is found at 325 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. The house’s Facebook page describes the experience as a walk-thru and cautions guests with any physical or psychological limitations to avoid the house out of safety precautions. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated.
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
Bell Bank Park in Mesa defaults on its loan
Family takes action against inflation, grows veggies in community garden
Folks around the Valley are certainly feeling inflation, as costs everywhere continue rising.
The Wigwam resort is ‘the beating heart of Arizona’s arid landscapes’
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com. LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) -...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will get $25M expansion
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) selected McCarthy Building Companies as its general contractor to begin construction of a new 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 13-year-old temporary structure. The approximately $25 million project, which is being partially funded by a federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will provide Gateway Airport with a larger, modern, energy-efficient and ADA-enhanced commercial passenger facility designed to accommodate future growth.
SugarJam begins pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies
Patrons looking to score a warm, 9-inch-deep dish pie from SugarJam The Southern Kitchen to serve at their Thanksgiving dessert have until Nov. 13 to get their orders in. SugarJam is offering nine flavors: apple, caramel apple, apple crumb, cherry, cherry crumb, southern sweet potato, SJ pumpkin, bourbon pecan, chocolate pecan, and peach cobbler, and the restaurant is looking to get as organized as soon as possible ahead of the controlled chaos that is expected on the pickup dates of Nov. 22 and 23.
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
Phoenix City Council, mayor announce new partnership to conserve Colorado River water
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by...
