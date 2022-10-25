Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
13abc.com
Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity
13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities. And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground. "That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
wktn.com
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
13abc.com
SAME Café announces opening of new location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - SAME (So All May Eat) Café has announced it’s opening it’s second location inside the Main Library in Toledo next week. A ribbon cutting celebration will take place on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on the main level of the Main Library. This will be SAME Café's second overall location and first outside of Denver, Colorado.
thefabricator.com
Automatic Feed receives leveler order from Canadian metal service center
Automatic Feed Co., Napoleon, Ohio, has received an order for an eXtra Large Capacity (XLC) leveler from a large southern Ontario service center and coil processor serving the automotive markets. Capable of handling coil widths of 84 in., the leveler will be integrated with customer-owned equipment in the summer of 2023.
13abc.com
City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park. The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.
13abc.com
Ohio Right to Life issues letter against proposed Bowling Green City Council ordinance
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Council has proposed an ordinance that would expand its anti-discrimination ordinance. It would protect people who are breastfeeding, using fertility treatments, hormone treatments, and those who have had abortions. But Ohio Right to Life has now issued a letter to city council...
13abc.com
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road. New mental health treatment center to open in Wood County. Updated: 2 hours ago. Unison health is opening a...
nbc24.com
Family Resource Center works to grow mental health access in northwest Ohio
FINDLAY, Ohio — If you need mental health services but find yourself unable to pay, you might have to put treatment on the back burner. "When it comes to their ability to pay, some people are not qualified for the funding sources that are out there," said John Bindas, the CEO of the Family Resource Center.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
13abc.com
A simple ride to work is helping change lives
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio is hitting high gear with a workforce development program that’s designed to help people having trouble getting to and from work. It’s called Good Rides. Transportation can be a barrier to employment. Goodwill is giving people a lift in...
toledoparent.com
Netty’s Fans Rejoice: Food Review of Coop’s in Downtown Toledo
Facebook: Search Coop’s Downtown | Instagram: @coops_downtown. No, but the regular menu is full of kids’ favs. Not much, but they do have dairy-free ice cream. Brad Fields, the owner of the Netty’s on Fearing, wanted to bring the taste of Netty’s to downtown, but he wanted to add something to spice it up a bit. After brainstorming with his friend, Ed Beczynski (owner of the Blarney), Fields recalled a burger joint in Iowa that the two of them had been to where they had “boozy shakes.” The name Coop’s is in honor of Fields’s son, Cooper, while also providing the eatery with a the Mud Hens connection.
huroninsider.com
Omni Fiber to expand service to Bellevue, Huron and Sandusky
CINCINNATI – Residents in several Erie County communities will soon have a new choice for internet service. Omni Fiber has announced that they plan to expand their service to Bellevue, Huron, and Sandusky. The Cincinnati-based company previously announced that they will service Clyde, Dover, Shelby, and Tiffin. Construction is...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY UNITED WAY: Bill & Pam Steel Step Into Leadership Of Giving Circle
UNITED WAY LEADERS … Bill and Pam Steel have accepted the position of chairs for the United Way Giving Circle which will now be called the Steel Family Leadership Giving Circle. “There are many different ways to be involved in fundraising with the United Way and this is just one of those. We are happy to be stepping into this position,” Pam Steel said during an interview. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
