ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Pets of the week: Piper likes to give kisses. Poppi is a chatty cat

JACKSON, MI – Piper and Poppi are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Piper is a sweet girl who can be a little shy at first, but if you go slowly and let her lead the way, she will warm up to you quickly. And once she does, she loves to give your face kisses and to lay down in front of you for lots of belly rubs.
WILX-TV

Trick or Treat on the Square Brings Halloween fun to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your costumes ready as Trick or Treat on the Square returns to Downtown Lansing Monday, October 28 from 5-7 pm. This year’s Trick-or-Treat event focuses on families trick-or-treating at local businesses as they shop, dine, and support Downtown Lansing businesses along the 100-300 blocks of South Washington Square.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

The Teal Pumpkin Project, a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children living with food allergies. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters. A child can...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

‘ArtPrize 2.0′ - Michigan art contest ends, restructures, rebrands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - After 13 years, ArtPrize’s operations will be changing dramatically. The organization behind the international art competition announced Thursday it is winding down operations and a new partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will take the reins.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A popular Jackson County trail is decorated with art thanks to a local doctor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Kevin Lavery has always wanted to give back to his community and adding life to a popular Jackson County is one way he’s doing it. Lavery is a semi-retired Jackson ophthalmologist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Blake Woods Medical Park. Throughout his life, his family has always had an appreciation for art, and Lavery said he even had a hidden desire to someday be an artist.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Studio 10 takes on the Tunnel of Terror

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express!. Stop by the Lansing location Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th to experience a spooktacular good time!. For only $25 for non-members, your car will be clean, shiny, and dry while you make your way...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Healthies of Hillsdale moves to new location

Local smoothie bar Healthies of Hillsdale relocated earlier this month after the lease at its previous location expired. Sierra Cady, the owner and operator of the business since it opened in 2019, moved the smoothie bar from 77 N. Broad St. to 4 S. Howell St. on Oct. 8. The address was once home to Small Town Sweet Boutique, which closed its Hillsdale location on July 2.
HILLSDALE, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Late Night Bite: Fleetwood Diner

Since its opening in 1949, the Ann Arbor and Lansing locations of the Fleetwood Diner have advertised themselves as “The hippest little diners in the hippest Midwest towns”, and residents of Ann Arbor agree. Fleetwood Diner, located on the corner of Ashley Street and Liberty Street, was voted as the best place in Ann Arbor for a late night bite, a crown it hasn’t held since 2018, but a distinction it well deserves.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week

The city of Lansing has red-tagged this boarded-up property. The backyard is surrounded by a dilapidated wooden privacy fence. The second-floor window on the back is completely gone, while win-dows on the ground floor had the torn-out screens. The windows are out of their frames. It was deemed unsafe on Nov. 27, 2021, according to city property records.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy