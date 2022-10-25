JACKSON, MI – Piper and Poppi are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Piper is a sweet girl who can be a little shy at first, but if you go slowly and let her lead the way, she will warm up to you quickly. And once she does, she loves to give your face kisses and to lay down in front of you for lots of belly rubs.

