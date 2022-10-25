Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona's Family speaks with Rep. Greg Staton regarding President Biden
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but his name was still on the ballot. The reason why is that he still has not officially withdrawn from the race with the county recorder’s office, so any votes for him still count.
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
Arizona governor ignores feds, puts more containers along Mexican border
The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.
KTAR.com
Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes
PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react
An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized, Police Say
Phoenix police said they responded to a call at the campaign’s office after items were reportedly taken from the site.
thecentersquare.com
Repeat issues in Louisiana audit plague juvenile law enforcement agency
(The Center Square) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections’ Office of Juvenile Justice continues to struggle with properly tracking employee time and attendance, according to a recent report. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report on Monday analyzing the agency’s controls over financial reporting,...
AZFamily
Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
Washington Examiner
Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots
Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona politicians react to violent attack on Paul Pelosi
While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident is raising additional questions about the safety of political leaders and their families. With the Arizona general election less than two weeks away, threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her
The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.
AZFamily
SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
AZFamily
Report: Arizona communities could save taxpayers $80 million by going electric
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Taxpayers in Arizona could save tens of millions of dollars if municipalities replace gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, according to a new report. The Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund studied ten of the largest cities and towns in Arizona, and determined those municipalities could save an estimated 80 million dollars over the lifetime of the vehicles. The group says the savings would be the result of several factors, including federal incentives for EVs, and lower operating and maintenance costs.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says Phoenix office was broken into
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says its headquarters in Phoenix was broken into. Katie Hobbs camping manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement that a break-in occurred earlier in the week at the headquarters. "Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
