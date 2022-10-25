ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can’t proceed due to his mental health. The...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SIU: Sunnyside police officer shot in neck released to recover at home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The police officer who was shot in his neck while responding to a shootout in Yakima County’s Lower Valley has been released from a Seattle hospital to recover at home. According to a recent update from special investigators on this October 10 incident, Officer Javier Arredondo of the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 1400-block of S...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims

Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway

According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides

Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam

Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol, it’s unknown when the eastbound lanes will open again. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIMA TV

USAO launches initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.—The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a new initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima. The Safe Homes, Safe Community initiative aims to identify potential cases involving people with histories of domestic violence and who unlawfully possess firearms. The United States...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant

YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Social Media Threat Causes Increased Patrols at Yakima School

Yakima Police increased their presence at Eisenhower High School early Tuesday after learning of a threat to harm students posted on social media. Police Capt. Jay Seely says no problems were reported this morning but he says they'll keep an increased presence at the school all day. The school also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy