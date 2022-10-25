Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Charges dismissed in hit-and-run
A hit-and-run suspect has been found not competent to stand trial in Yakima.
FOX 11 and 41
Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can’t proceed due to his mental health. The...
SIU: Sunnyside police officer shot in neck released to recover at home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The police officer who was shot in his neck while responding to a shootout in Yakima County’s Lower Valley has been released from a Seattle hospital to recover at home. According to a recent update from special investigators on this October 10 incident, Officer Javier Arredondo of the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 1400-block of S...
'Swept Under the Rug': 4 Years After Indigenous Mom Was Killed, Her Family's Still Fighting for Answers
Rosenda Strong was known for her distinctive laugh and bubbly personality. She loved spending time with her friends. So, when the 31-year-old mother of four didn't come home on Sept. 30, 2018, after going with an acquaintance to a nearby casino on the Yakama Indian Reservation in Toppenish, Wash., her family became worried.
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
KOMO News
YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway
According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
ifiberone.com
Speeding semi rolls, blocks all eastbound lanes on I-90 Tuesday night
EASTON - Washington State Troopers say speed was a factor in a Tuesday night semi rollover that ended up blocking all lanes on eastbound I-90 for five hours and 40 minutes. The crash happened just west of Easton in Kittitas County near Lake Kachees. Authorities report that 33-year-old Ajmer Singh...
Yakima woman’s body recovered from hotel, homicide investigation launched
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for more evidence and details about the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a hotel early on Friday morning. According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a hotel on the 1000-block of N 1st St at 2:00 a.m. on October...
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol, it’s unknown when the eastbound lanes will open again. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
KIMA TV
Family of White Swan stabbing victim asking witnesses to give statement to police
When Julius Hill is talked about by his family members,. They mention him as being a great dad, uncle and providing a whole lot of love and support for the family. "Throughout everything, and all of his walks of life, he showed up. He did his best to be there for my kids," said Dianna Bennett, the older sister of Julius.
KIMA TV
USAO launches initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.—The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a new initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima. The Safe Homes, Safe Community initiative aims to identify potential cases involving people with histories of domestic violence and who unlawfully possess firearms. The United States...
Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant
YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
nbcrightnow.com
Multiple crashes slow Yakima traffic
Two crashes slowed and backed up traffic on I-82 near Yakima. Traffic was backed up along the highway to Nob Hill boulevard.
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Yakima’s Lucian Munguia to be featured on national John Walsh show
YAKIMA – A missing child’s case out of Yakima will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show, placing the search for Lucian Munguia in the national spotlight. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will focus on the search for Lucian, who has been missing since September 10, 2022. The show is set to air on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m....
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg man sentenced to five years in prison for committing biggest contractor fraud scheme in state history
An Ellensburg man will be getting used to life behind bars after he was sentenced to five years in prison for committing the biggest contractor fraud scheme in state history, according to Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries. “This is hands-down the biggest contractor fraud case we have ever...
Social Media Threat Causes Increased Patrols at Yakima School
Yakima Police increased their presence at Eisenhower High School early Tuesday after learning of a threat to harm students posted on social media. Police Capt. Jay Seely says no problems were reported this morning but he says they'll keep an increased presence at the school all day. The school also...
Comments / 0