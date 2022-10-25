Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO