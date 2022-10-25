Read full article on original website
Related
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Why Massachusetts resisted Mitt Romney 2.0
Chris Doughty’s resume fit the mold of past successful GOP governors but the party faithful went in a different direction.
Legal Abortions Fell By 10,000 in Two Months After Fall of Roe, New Data Shows
Legal abortions across the United States declined by roughly 6 percent, or more than 10,000 individual cases, in the first eight weeks following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new report has shown. The data, compiled by researchers with the Society of Family Planning’s #WeCount initiative, reflects what a co-author told The New York Times was “a shock to the system.” The number of legal procedures in the 13 states that have the most severely restricted access has fallen to almost zero since the June 24 decision, with rates in the states where abortions remain legal ballooning as some patients cross state lines to seek them out. As one director of an Atlanta clinic told FiveThirtyEight, which first reported the data: “We got nearly 100 calls the day after the Dobbs decision from patients in Alabama.” The data’s most consequential statistic of 10,000 fewer total abortions, though, demonstrates that many “felt they had no options” available to them in the weeks after the Roe decision, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco explained to FiveThirtyEight. “They couldn't travel, and they had to figure out what else to do,” she added.Read it at FiveThirtyEight
Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro to complete stunning comeback as president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of Brazil, has emerged as the winner in the country’s momentous election, defeating the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most stunning comebacks in international politics.Lula’s victory after a toxic contest was, however, by a narrow margin – Lula had won 50.8 per cent of votes to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.2 per cent with 99.1 per cent counted – raising the prospect of a possible challenge by the incumbent and his supporters taking to the streets in protests which many fear could turn violent. Lula’s inauguration is scheduled to take...
Buttigieg says Democrats shouldn't be blamed for inflation
CNN's Chris Wallace asks Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg why Democrats shouldn't be blamed for the country's high rate of inflation.
NH GOP nominee repeats debunked 'litter box' hoax at event
The New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc shared a hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports.
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools.
Comments / 0