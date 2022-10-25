ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

New Devised Theatre Program Spotlights Collaborative Performance

Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Theatre and Dance set the stage for a new era of performance this fall by expanding its Bachelor of Fine Arts degree program to include a devised performance/physical theatre concentration that champions finding connections between traditionally separate fields of artistic study. Devised performance combines...
Looking Back on 10 Years of the LGBT Queer Resource Center

Ten years ago, the LGBT Queer Resource Center opened its doors for the first time, creating a safe space that championed visibility, inclusivity and storytelling. Today, the center has expanded that mission: “We will continue to share our stories and to be loud and proud and unafraid.”. “When I...
Ballot Breakdown: Who Are These People?

What’s the difference between the state controller and the state treasurer? What does the insurance commissioner do? Shelly Arsneault, Cal State Fullerton professor of political science and public administration, recently broke down the California ballot by explaining what each position does and why it is essential to vote for them. More information can also be found at ca.gov.

