The Hall at Midtown may not be happening after all. The anticipated multi-level food hall was in the works for a couple of years, but it looks like the group is focusing on their Orlando location and forthcoming food hall in St. Pete. The space that was meant for the food hall will instead serve as the new home for Ballard Designs. This is according to an article in the Tampa Bay Bay Business Journal.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO