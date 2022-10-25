Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
themainewire.com
Amid Heating Cost Crisis, Janet Mills Opposes Drilling for More Oil
Despite home heating oil prices surging to about $5.40 per gallon, Maine Gov. Janet Mills told a few dozen University of Maine students this week that she opposes increasing domestic oil and natural gas exploration. “I don’t think the answer to the crisis here is to give them more money...
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
foxbangor.com
Bar Harbor partners with community to test all wells for arsenic
BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor is teaming up with the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory and the Conners Emerson school in advising members of the community to test their wells. Science teacher Lynn Hanna talked about the program and what students do. “We do a project...
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
mainebiz.biz
Proposal for 54 condo units under review in Ellsworth
Courtesy / Hedefine Engineering & Design Inc. The city of Ellsworth is reviewing a proposal to build 54 condominium units several blocks from the downtown. In recent years, developers have been working hard to keep up with booming demand for residential construction in Ellsworth, with units receiving multiple queries within hours of availability.
seafoodsource.com
Kingfish Company clears final hurdle to begin RAS farm construction in Jonesport, Maine
The Jonesport, Maine, U.S.A. Planning Board has approved Kingfish Maine’s building permit application, clearing the final hurdle for The Kingfish Company to begin building its recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) farm in the small coastal town. The Kingfish Company is planning to build an 8,500-metric-ton capacity yellowtail kingfish farm in...
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth mural completed in downtown
ELLSWORTH– A new mural has been completed in downtown Ellsworth. Heart of Ellsworth announced that it has completed the Water Street mural. Painted by muralist Judy Taylor and volunteers, the mural captures the history of Ellsworth and how it has evolved. The mural’s location was donated to Heart of...
foxbangor.com
Old Town police detective receives certification for child safety seat installation
OLD TOWN — If you’re a parent of small children who still ride in car seats, you may want to double-check that you’re securing your child in that car seat the right way. Old Town police detective Alyshia Canwell was recently certified as a child passenger safety technician, which means Canwell can now demonstrate to families the proper way to secure children into any car seat.
foxbangor.com
A Walk of Remembrance
HERMON–If you traveled along Route 2 on your way to work or school Tuesday morning, you might have seen a pedestrian carrying the American flag. Kip Nelson of Bangor walks from Hermon to Holden every October 25th in memory of his brother Mike. Nelson says his brother, Mikey, was...
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
wrif.com
Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer
A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
foxbangor.com
Island nursing home could reopen
DEER ISLE- A nursing home on Deer Isle that closed in 2021 could be reopening, but not in the same capacity. The Island Nursing Home Board of Directors is working on a plan to become a residential home with 32 beds. Residential care facilities offer meals and medication but they...
Ellsworth American
Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories
BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
wabi.tv
Drugs seized from Clifton residence
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Clifton Monday morning. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they received information drugs were being sold from a residence on Scotts Point Road. Deputies along with MDEA agents and Washington County Sheriff’s K9 units searched the...
Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween
Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
foxbangor.com
Two arrested in Clifton on Monday on drug charges
CLIFTON– Two people were arrested in Clifton Monday morning on drug charges. “This morning we conducted a search warrant for the investigation of drugs, and during this search warrant two subjects were arrested. One is male and his name is Michael Drake and he’s 54-years old, and the second one was a female named Jessica Lovely and she was about 36-years old,” said Sgt. Roy Peary of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department.
lcnme.com
Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions. “I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said. Amy York has been promoted to commercial loan...
Down East
Matt Spector’s Lobster Chowder Recipe
When Matt Spector, wine director and manager at Deer Isle’s Aragosta, took over Stonington’s Harbor Café (together with lauded chef and NYC-to-Deer Isle transplant Max Katzenberg) in March, very little changed at the stalwart Main Street diner. But the duo did sneak in a few culinary upgrades: a crispy pork katsu sandwich showed up on the previously no-frills menu. The pancakes got a little fluffier, with some extra buttermilk in the mix. And the lobster chowder got a makeover at the hands of Spector, who leaned on both his family’s traditional recipe and a few fine-dining flourishes — the addition of mirepoix and dashi — to create a full-flavored version that still pleases the eatery’s die-hard regulars. “Max and I have been taking little tricks we’ve learned at fancier restaurants and applying them to diner food,” Spector says. As with the chowder, though, the integrity of the classics stays intact. “People realize it tastes better than old-school chowder,” he adds, “but can’t figure out quite why.”
Comments / 0