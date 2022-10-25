Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
13abc.com
Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries serves hundreds of meals every single day. And there are a few new faces in the kitchen, thanks to a collaboration with a local high school. A lot of work goes into serving hundreds of meals at the mission on a daily...
13abc.com
Ability Center teaches community about accessible voting
The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 5 hours ago.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Plat8
The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 5 hours ago.
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Notre Dame Academy celebrates major donation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Notre Dame Academy is preparing its students for the medical field, and a massive donation just made that goal more attainable. The college prep school just received a state-of-the-art 3-D Anatomy Table. The science department described the table as a digital cadaver that’s bringing textbook lessons...
‘It’s just very cool;’ Greater Dayton School students make mark on new building
DAYTON — Tuesday students from Greater Dayton School made their mark on the building that will be theirs in less than a year. A few seconds with a sharpie to sign their places into history. “In probably a million years, someone’s going to find our names,” third-grade student Dominic...
City Day Community School closed today due to student and staff illnesses
DAYTON — A school in Dayton has announced there will be no classes today. >>RELATED: Teen youth summit taking place today at Sinclair Community College. City Day Community School announced on its Facebook page the school will be closed due to excessive illnesses among students and staff. The building...
13abc.com
TPS Nurse seeing less kids with COVID
The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 5 hours ago.
dayton.com
Who was Jack Roschman? Meet the man behind Rax, Burger Chef and Ponderosa Steakhouse
John A. “Jack” Roschman, a co-founder of Ponderosa Steakhouse and the founder of the Rax Roast Beef chain, had strong connections to Dayton, Springfield and southwest Ohio during his fascinating life. Rax restaurants returned to the news recently with an announcement of a new restaurant opening in Clark...
Foy’s turns Fairborn into Halloween-town
Opening as a five and ten in 1929, Foy's has transformed over the years, expanding to multiple stores. Floor to ceiling, and wall to wall, stores are packed with hundreds of masks, costumes, and novelties.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
wktn.com
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
Springboro dentist offers to buy your Halloween treats for a good cause
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Trick or treat is just around the corner! But what if you could trade your sweet treats for cash? One local dentist is looking to buy back your holiday haul and support the troops at the same time. Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is hosting a candy buyback event at their office […]
13abc.com
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A 5-year-old goes missing from Longfellow Elementary School. While the little boy was found a mile away from the school. Local residents are questioning how school administrators were unaware of the child’s whereabouts. Witnesses said the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping...
13abc.com
Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity
13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
13abc.com
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road. New mental health treatment center to open in Wood County. Updated: 2 hours ago. Unison health is opening a...
13abc.com
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission. Health professionals say most kids do not need emergency care for RSV. The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
dayton.com
Rochelle’s story: Support from ‘a great village’
Dayton woman thriving through health journey. Rochelle Jones, 52, delivers a straightforward yet encouraging message to women who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer: “It’s not a death sentence; stay positive.”. The Dayton resident knows all too well this health news “is a lot to take in.”...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Comments / 0