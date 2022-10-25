ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, OH

13abc.com

Ability Center teaches community about accessible voting

The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Plat8

The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Building Better Schools: Notre Dame Academy celebrates major donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Notre Dame Academy is preparing its students for the medical field, and a massive donation just made that goal more attainable. The college prep school just received a state-of-the-art 3-D Anatomy Table. The science department described the table as a digital cadaver that’s bringing textbook lessons...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS Nurse seeing less kids with COVID

The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding

Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity

13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning

TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road. New mental health treatment center to open in Wood County. Unison health is opening a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes

Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission. Health professionals say most kids do not need emergency care for RSV. The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
dayton.com

Rochelle’s story: Support from ‘a great village’

Dayton woman thriving through health journey. Rochelle Jones, 52, delivers a straightforward yet encouraging message to women who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer: “It’s not a death sentence; stay positive.”. The Dayton resident knows all too well this health news “is a lot to take in.”...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima City Schools treasurer resigns

LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...

