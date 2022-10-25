ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Suffolk announces playground replacement project at Planter’s Park

According to a news release, the demolition of the existing playground equipment will be completed on Oct. 27 and the new playground installation will begin the week of Oct. 31. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/suffolk-announces-playground-replacement-project-at-planters-park/. Suffolk announces playground replacement project …. According to a news release, the demolition of the existing playground equipment will...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Long-serving former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank dies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Longtime former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has passed away. The city clerk's office confirmed the news on Thursday. Frank served four terms as mayor from 1996 until his retirement in 2010. The Newport News native became the first directly-elected mayor in the city's history. Before that, he served two terms as vice mayor.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wmra.org

Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few

The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk. Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital. It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and...
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Becomes Bee City USA Affiliate

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News recently became affiliated with Bee City USA, an organization dedicated to the conservation of bees and other pollinators. On Tuesday, October 18, the City of Newport News and the Newport News Green Foundation celebrated their new affiliation with Bee City USA. The event was held at the Green Foundation’s Chatham Trail property located at 401 Chatham Trail in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

