The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO