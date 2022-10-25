Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Future childcare center in Newport News to train the next generation of teachers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city leaders have a new way to fill the state’s critical teacher shortage and address the need for affordable pre-k and childcare options. They partnered with a nonprofit childcare agency and a community college to launch the “Newport News Early Childhood Center.”
WAVY News 10
Suffolk announces playground replacement project at Planter’s Park
According to a news release, the demolition of the existing playground equipment will be completed on Oct. 27 and the new playground installation will begin the week of Oct. 31.
Pharrell's YELLOW organization to discuss education at Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum is just around the corner. The three-day music and business event is set for Norfolk's NEON District from November 1 through 3. Pharrell's nonprofit organization YELLOW is also getting involved in the forum. YELLOW opened its first micro-school, YELLOWHAB, in September...
Long-serving former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank dies
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Longtime former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has passed away. The city clerk's office confirmed the news on Thursday. Frank served four terms as mayor from 1996 until his retirement in 2010. The Newport News native became the first directly-elected mayor in the city's history. Before that, he served two terms as vice mayor.
Thousands waiting for affordable housing in Hampton Roads
As inflation continues and housing prices soar, thousands of people in Hampton Roads are on waiting lists for affordable housing.
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
wmra.org
Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few
The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
School divisions see rise in various illnesses
Several school divisions cite a rise in illness-related student absences, as influenza, RSV, and G.I. cases spread across the area.
Newport News School Board races feature battles between three incumbents and challengers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three incumbents face challenges for a chance to serve on Newport News School Board. There are four seats up for votes in November. With the exception of an uncontested at-large seat, each race features an incumbent and a challenger. Gary Hunter is running unopposed for...
Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and community to attend Mighty Dream for free
According to a press release, YELLOW, whose mission is to even the odds through education, will be offering free education and community programming for free during the Mighty Dream Forum that takes place November 1-3.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NBC12
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk. Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital. It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and...
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore distributes food to 2,000+ households
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore expected to serve free boxes of food for up to 2,000 households at a recent food distribution event in Virginia Beach. However, that didn't happen: they actually served 2,84 households. The food...
WAVY News 10
Following the Funds: Less money spent in City Council races, more on School Board in Virginia Beach
Following the Funds: Less money spent in City Council races, more on School Board in Virginia Beach
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Becomes Bee City USA Affiliate
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News recently became affiliated with Bee City USA, an organization dedicated to the conservation of bees and other pollinators. On Tuesday, October 18, the City of Newport News and the Newport News Green Foundation celebrated their new affiliation with Bee City USA. The event was held at the Green Foundation’s Chatham Trail property located at 401 Chatham Trail in Newport News.
City of Suffolk offering safe Halloween events for families
The City of Suffolk is offering several safe Halloween-related events for families. The city is reminding people that trick-or-treating is for those ages 12 and under.
2 Portsmouth schools dismiss early Wednesday following bomb threats
Out of an abundance of caution, Waters Middle School was evacuated immediately and is having an early dismissal given the time it would take for emergency responders to conduct a search of the school.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
