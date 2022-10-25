ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

Former Minneapolis officer no longer appealing Floyd conviction

MINNEAPOLIS – Ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is no longer appealing his federal conviction for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. A motion filed Thursday says Kueng “agrees that his best interests are not served by the appeal and that he no longer seeks to pursue it.” A judge granted his withdrawal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting

A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus

ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Claims the TV Told Him to Kill in Minnesota Double Homicide

Given the time of the year, this story is not only unfortunate, but it's also a little spooky. Last Thursday, October 20th, St. Paul Police responded to a call about someone being killed in a nearby home. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived on the scene they found two dead males, one 40 years old and the other 56.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

51st person charged in $250 million Feeding our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 51st person has been indicted for their role in the $250 million fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future.Mohamed Muse Noor, 37, of Blaine, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.Noor was the president and owner of Xogmaal Media Group, a Minneapolis-based non-profit. According to court documents, Noor claimed Xogmaal Media Group was serving as many as 1,500 children every day, seven days a week from November 2020 through 2022. RELATED: Gov. Tim Walz pushes back against food fraud criticismNoor allegedly claimed to have served approximately 580,000 meals to children at his company's site between February and June 2021.Court documents allege the non-profit received nearly half a million dollars in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds between June and August 2021.RELATED: Committee head: MN education dept. "did not follow laws" in Feeding Our Future fraud
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
BLAINE, MN
740thefan.com

Founder of Somali news company indicted in Feeding Our Future fraud

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury has indicted the founder of a Somali on-line news company in Minneapolis on charges related to the “Feeding Our Future” fraud case. The indictment comes one month after agents arrested him just before he was going to leave on a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say

(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
CHICAGO, IL
KROC News

Guilty Verdict For Deadly Shooting Outside Minneapolis Nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured. Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border

HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KELOLAND TV

Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. officials collect leftover prescriptions to stave painkiller abuse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County deputies collected leftover prescriptions outside the Walgreens in Richfield Saturday afternoon as part of National Drug Take Back Day.Every year, 2 million Americans abuse painkillers for the first time. Many get those pills from a relative's or friend's medicine cabinet. If you have an unused prescription, Hennepin County has more than 30 drop boxes open year-round.Click here for a list of those drop-off locations.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy