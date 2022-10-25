Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Fireworks assaults prompt alert from University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota campus police issued a safety alert overnight after two assaults involving fireworks. It's unclear if there were any injuries, but the alert says victims were struck by fireworks. The assaults happened at 16th Street and University Ave. SE and then near the intersection of 12th and 5th...
740thefan.com
Former Minneapolis officer no longer appealing Floyd conviction
MINNEAPOLIS – Ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is no longer appealing his federal conviction for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. A motion filed Thursday says Kueng “agrees that his best interests are not served by the appeal and that he no longer seeks to pursue it.” A judge granted his withdrawal.
Minnesota man sues Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in mistaken identity case
A Minnesota man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Ramsey County and its sheriff's office, accusing deputies of using excessive force and violating his civil rights during a 2020 mistaken identity incident. Michael Torrey-White, 67, and his attorney Paul Bosman allege that four officers named in the lawsuit...
mprnews.org
Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting
A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
Officials investigating homicide, fire at same Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police and the Minneapolis Fire Department are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on the 2700 block of 15th Ave. South hours after a man was shot and killed inside the same residence. According to police, 3rd precinct officers responded to the home...
Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run
Police in Minneapolis are trying to identify a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in mid-October. The collision happened at 2:48 a.m. at 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis on Oct. 16. The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass, with police saying it will...
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
Man Claims the TV Told Him to Kill in Minnesota Double Homicide
Given the time of the year, this story is not only unfortunate, but it's also a little spooky. Last Thursday, October 20th, St. Paul Police responded to a call about someone being killed in a nearby home. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived on the scene they found two dead males, one 40 years old and the other 56.
51st person charged in $250 million Feeding our Future fraud case
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 51st person has been indicted for their role in the $250 million fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future.Mohamed Muse Noor, 37, of Blaine, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.Noor was the president and owner of Xogmaal Media Group, a Minneapolis-based non-profit. According to court documents, Noor claimed Xogmaal Media Group was serving as many as 1,500 children every day, seven days a week from November 2020 through 2022. RELATED: Gov. Tim Walz pushes back against food fraud criticismNoor allegedly claimed to have served approximately 580,000 meals to children at his company's site between February and June 2021.Court documents allege the non-profit received nearly half a million dollars in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds between June and August 2021.RELATED: Committee head: MN education dept. "did not follow laws" in Feeding Our Future fraud
Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
740thefan.com
Founder of Somali news company indicted in Feeding Our Future fraud
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury has indicted the founder of a Somali on-line news company in Minneapolis on charges related to the “Feeding Our Future” fraud case. The indictment comes one month after agents arrested him just before he was going to leave on a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.
Watch: Moment suspect smashes into Minnetonka police car
Police in Minnetonka said no one was injured after a suspect pursued by law enforcement sideswiped a cop car to avoid stop sticks Thursday night. The police department posted a video to social media showing the collision. They were assisting the Bloomington Police Department in the pursuit on Hwy 169.
Well-known journalist in Somali community indicted in Feeding our Future case
MINNEAPOLIS — Another suspect in the Feeding our Future meal fraud made his first court appearance Friday afternoon at the Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis. Mohamed Muse Noor was arrested last month at the Chicago O'Hare airport before he could board a flight to Turkey. Noor is charged with Conspiracy...
fox9.com
Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say
(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
Student among 3 seriously wounded in Lake Street drive-by shooting
Three people suffered "potentially life-threatening" injuries in a drive-by shooting Friday evening on Minneapolis' East Lake Street. A South High School student is among the injured parties, with a man and a woman also shot during the incident, which happened just after 3 p.m. near the Hi-Lake Shopping Center. Minneapolis...
Guilty Verdict For Deadly Shooting Outside Minneapolis Nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured. Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border
HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
CBS News
Teen charged with attacking family, killing grandma in Roseville: "This is a heartbreaking case"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old boy accused of assaulting his family and killing his 88-year-old grandmother. According to the attorney's office, the boy faces second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the events...
Hennepin Co. officials collect leftover prescriptions to stave painkiller abuse
MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County deputies collected leftover prescriptions outside the Walgreens in Richfield Saturday afternoon as part of National Drug Take Back Day.Every year, 2 million Americans abuse painkillers for the first time. Many get those pills from a relative's or friend's medicine cabinet. If you have an unused prescription, Hennepin County has more than 30 drop boxes open year-round.Click here for a list of those drop-off locations.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 1