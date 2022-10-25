Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. sees large turnout for early voting
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than a week and a half into early voting here in Georgia, and voters continue to hit record breaking numbers. As of this morning, more than 1.1 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot. State election officials say people are also returning their absentee ballots at a faster rate.
Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means
"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
See who is voting early in Georgia's 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Wednesday, Oct. 26, more than 1.25 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
WRDW-TV
Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
WTVM
Georgia amendment on ballot explained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
wabe.org
Georgia GOP's top candidates move harder right on LGBTQ issues in election's final days
At a U.S. Senate debate earlier this month in Midtown Atlanta, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was asked, as Georgia’s first openly gay Senate candidate, what LGBTQ protections Congress needs to adopt. Oliver noted his support for federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, but then pivoted to mention how the Republican candidate...
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
More than 1,000,000 Georgians smash early voting records
ATLANTA — More than 1,000,000 Georgians have headed to the polls to cast their votes early, smashing midterm election records. Election officials confirmed the milestone was passed on Tuesday afternoon. They say by next weekend, there could be as many as 2,000,000 early votes cast. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot...
wgac.com
Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire
A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
WRDW-TV
Raphael Warnock leading early votes, Herschel Walker has more election day support
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race remains tight, according to a new poll from Monmouth University. Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has a significant lead among early voters, according to the poll, while challenger Herschel Walker is bolstered by the potential for more support among highly motivated Election Day voters.
BET
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
MWA chairman seeks advice from DA, judge over alleged board misconduct
MACON, Ga. — Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart said he plans to contact the district attorney and chief judge of Superior Court of Bibb County for advice and a possible investigation into alleged board misconduct. Hart said he received a formal complaint Friday from a member of the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
13WMAZ's Listening Lab learns voters' main election issues at the Dublin Civitan Fair
DUBLIN, Ga. — 13WMAZ headed out to the Emerald City for the final Listening Lab at the Dublin Civitan Club fair. A lot of folks shared issues important to them. Some of those issues include mental health, inflation, and Second Amendment rights. Folks poured in looking to enjoy the...
Washington Examiner
Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race
A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life
PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/27/22
A Warner Robins man is sentenced to life without parole in a case from February 2021. A jury convicted Gregory Davis after a day and a half trial.
Georgia school districts awarded federal grants for electric school buses
Georgia school systems will receive $51.1 million in federal grants for the purchase of electric school buses, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Wednesday. The Clean School Bus Program, announced last May, is aimed at accelerating the nation’s transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0