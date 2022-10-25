Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iecn.com
Over 95 Kolb Middle School students are registered for Rialto’s Run Around the Rocks
The 7th Annual Run Around the Rocks is back on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, and an astounding 95-plus students from Kolb Middle School have eagerly registered for the 5K run. Kolb Middle School Science Teacher and Running Coach Keita Kashiwagi and others have been encouraging students from the middle school to participate in the run for their quality of life fulfillment and to compete for classroom monetary prizes.
recordgazette.net
Oct. 23, 2022
Lanny Swerdlow, a candidate for our local hospital board recently wrote about an encounter he had with another community member at the Oct. 4 city council meeting. In that meeting with Mr. Swerdlow, I couldn't help but notice that he was unwilling to discuss any of the "science" he seems to rely so much on for his professional opinions? You see, when Mr. Swerdlow was informed that I too was an RN, rather than ask anything he scurried off and sat down not asking the question he posed here, "Why would a person not want to vote for me simply because I wore a mask?" Well Lanny since you asked, the reason is simple. You clearly have a misunderstanding of some basic science, epidemiology, virology and public health. Yes, I saw all that from you wearing a mask. I also care less if you want to wear it to make yourself feel better but seriously, why would I want you advocating for my healthcare? The ironic part is that you are the one currently practicing/promoting politically advanced medical practices not evidence based medicine at all. If Lanny Swerdlow RN, Geoffrey Leung, M.D., the county's current health director, Dr. Singh, current SGMH Medical Director, Dr. Cameron Kaiser the county's past medical director, Jeff Hewitt, County Supervisor, or any other members of this community that can have a well articulated conversation about the condition of the healthcare we receive locally, I will arrange a location and invite the public to listen. I promise we will engage the medical components, the policy failures and successes as they have developed over the last several decades. So Lanny, you still don't have my vote but all those guys do have my phone number. Let's make it happen!?
wiareport.com
Riverside City College in California Appoints FeRita Carter as Interim President
FeRita Carter has been selected as interim president of Riverside City College in California. Riverside City College enrolls just under 18,000 students, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Education. Women make up 61 percent of the student body. “It is a humbling experience to be...
Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights at Redlands School District meeting
Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event. Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event. "When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this...
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
Palm Springs funds $400K investment to intervene in violent crimes
The City of Palm Springs is putting up hundreds of thousands of dollars to intervene in increasing violence on the north end of town. Last week, Palm Springs city council voted to contribute $400,000 to Palm Springs-based non-profit We Are One United with the goal of intervening and preventing ongoing violence in the Desert Highlands The post Palm Springs funds $400K investment to intervene in violent crimes appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission will review Land Use Compliance Report and Development Update
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission will review the Land Use request for authorization to increase the number of overnight occupants to fourteen and seven vehicles in the short-term vacation rental unit at 8079 Emerson Avenue. The Commission will also review the Development Update of the Blue Star RV Temporary Use Permit. Finally, the Commission will review a Native Plant Permit Application at 5047 Brisbane Avenue and the Desert Native Plant Specialist report.
calexicochronicle.com
County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. "We're talking about rights here,'' board Chairman Jeff Hewitt The post Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to spruce up parks
Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council
The November General Election is two weeks away, and voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County. In Palm Springs, the city council will look a lot different after the election than it does right now. There are three districts that will be electing city council representatives. Among those three races, there is only The post Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Outreach team helping homeless find homes before Riverside riverbed cleanup
The Santa Ana riverbed will be cleaned out in early November, but now dozens of homeless call the area home. An outreach team in Riverside is now helping several homeless people get off the street and into permanent homes.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
gosbcta.com
SB Connect Shuttle Provides a Safe, Easy Connection between San Bernardino Transit Center and Downtown Offices and Courts
Every day, thousands of people travel to Downtown San Bernardino – County employees, customers of County services, jurors and others who need to get to Superior Court. Starting this week, public transportation will deliver them right to their destination – easily and safely. The new SB Connect shuttle...
Amid inflation and the pandemic, this IE food bank is helping families get enough to eat
A recent study found that 1 in 10 people in the Inland Empire may not be getting enough to eat. Vida Life Ministries is trying to help.
recordgazette.net
Julie Kristine Potts
Julie Kristine Potts passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, in Redlands Community Hospital with family by her side. She had fought a long battle with cancer and, more recently, COVID-19. Julie was born to Robert Eaton Fahy, who preceded her in death, and Carole Fay Williams Fahy in Redlands. She...
citynewsgroup.com
San Bernardino Receives Nearly $2 Million from San Manuel and County to Renovate Speicher Park
The City of San Bernardino has announced nearly $2 million in grants from the County of San Bernardino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to fund major upgrades to Rick Speicher Family Memorial Park. San Manuel has committed $1 million for the project and the County of San...
aclusocal.org
Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA
CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
