Beaumont, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iecn.com

Over 95 Kolb Middle School students are registered for Rialto’s Run Around the Rocks

The 7th Annual Run Around the Rocks is back on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, and an astounding 95-plus students from Kolb Middle School have eagerly registered for the 5K run. Kolb Middle School Science Teacher and Running Coach Keita Kashiwagi and others have been encouraging students from the middle school to participate in the run for their quality of life fulfillment and to compete for classroom monetary prizes.
RIALTO, CA
recordgazette.net

Oct. 23, 2022

Lanny Swerdlow, a candidate for our local hospital board recently wrote about an encounter he had with another community member at the Oct. 4 city council meeting. In that meeting with Mr. Swerdlow, I couldn't help but notice that he was unwilling to discuss any of the "science" he seems to rely so much on for his professional opinions? You see, when Mr. Swerdlow was informed that I too was an RN, rather than ask anything he scurried off and sat down not asking the question he posed here, "Why would a person not want to vote for me simply because I wore a mask?" Well Lanny since you asked, the reason is simple. You clearly have a misunderstanding of some basic science, epidemiology, virology and public health. Yes, I saw all that from you wearing a mask. I also care less if you want to wear it to make yourself feel better but seriously, why would I want you advocating for my healthcare? The ironic part is that you are the one currently practicing/promoting politically advanced medical practices not evidence based medicine at all. If Lanny Swerdlow RN, Geoffrey Leung, M.D., the county's current health director, Dr. Singh, current SGMH Medical Director, Dr. Cameron Kaiser the county's past medical director, Jeff Hewitt, County Supervisor, or any other members of this community that can have a well articulated conversation about the condition of the healthcare we receive locally, I will arrange a location and invite the public to listen. I promise we will engage the medical components, the policy failures and successes as they have developed over the last several decades. So Lanny, you still don't have my vote but all those guys do have my phone number. Let's make it happen!?
BANNING, CA
CBS LA

Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights at Redlands School District meeting

Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event. Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event. "When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this...
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs funds $400K investment to intervene in violent crimes

The City of Palm Springs is putting up hundreds of thousands of dollars to intervene in increasing violence on the north end of town. Last week, Palm Springs city council voted to contribute $400,000 to Palm Springs-based non-profit We Are One United with the goal of intervening and preventing ongoing violence in the Desert Highlands The post Palm Springs funds $400K investment to intervene in violent crimes appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

The Yucca Valley Planning Commission will review Land Use Compliance Report and Development Update

The Yucca Valley Planning Commission will review the Land Use request for authorization to increase the number of overnight occupants to fourteen and seven vehicles in the short-term vacation rental unit at 8079 Emerson Avenue. The Commission will also review the Development Update of the Blue Star RV Temporary Use Permit. Finally, the Commission will review a Native Plant Permit Application at 5047 Brisbane Avenue and the Desert Native Plant Specialist report.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods.   "We're talking about rights here,'' board Chairman Jeff Hewitt The post Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to spruce up parks

Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council

The November General Election is two weeks away, and voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County. In Palm Springs, the city council will look a lot different after the election than it does right now. There are three districts that will be electing city council representatives. Among those three races, there is only The post Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
recordgazette.net

Julie Kristine Potts

Julie Kristine Potts passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, in Redlands Community Hospital with family by her side. She had fought a long battle with cancer and, more recently, COVID-19. Julie was born to Robert Eaton Fahy, who preceded her in death, and Carole Fay Williams Fahy in Redlands. She...
REDLANDS, CA
aclusocal.org

Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA

CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

