Lanny Swerdlow, a candidate for our local hospital board recently wrote about an encounter he had with another community member at the Oct. 4 city council meeting. In that meeting with Mr. Swerdlow, I couldn't help but notice that he was unwilling to discuss any of the "science" he seems to rely so much on for his professional opinions? You see, when Mr. Swerdlow was informed that I too was an RN, rather than ask anything he scurried off and sat down not asking the question he posed here, "Why would a person not want to vote for me simply because I wore a mask?" Well Lanny since you asked, the reason is simple. You clearly have a misunderstanding of some basic science, epidemiology, virology and public health. Yes, I saw all that from you wearing a mask. I also care less if you want to wear it to make yourself feel better but seriously, why would I want you advocating for my healthcare? The ironic part is that you are the one currently practicing/promoting politically advanced medical practices not evidence based medicine at all. If Lanny Swerdlow RN, Geoffrey Leung, M.D., the county's current health director, Dr. Singh, current SGMH Medical Director, Dr. Cameron Kaiser the county's past medical director, Jeff Hewitt, County Supervisor, or any other members of this community that can have a well articulated conversation about the condition of the healthcare we receive locally, I will arrange a location and invite the public to listen. I promise we will engage the medical components, the policy failures and successes as they have developed over the last several decades. So Lanny, you still don't have my vote but all those guys do have my phone number. Let's make it happen!?

BANNING, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO