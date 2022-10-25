Read full article on original website
KWQC
East Moline Police Chief reacts to officer assault
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday night, Sgt. William Lind was attempting to arrest a wanted man when Chief Jeff Ramsey said Lind was punched by the suspect and knocked down, hitting his head on the concrete. He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital where he remains...
Effingham Radio
Man Shot By ISP Officer In Morrison Taken Off Life Support
The man who was shot by a state police officer last week in Morrison is off life support. Aaron Linke was shot by an officer assisting the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant Friday in the 600 block of North Cherry Street. Linke was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support until yesterday. However, he was declared brain dead on October 22nd.
KWQC
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault

Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital
MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
KWQC
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
newschannel20.com
Suspect died after officer involved shooting
MORRISON, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting from October 21 that left one man dead. We're told ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police identify suspect shot in Morrison during execution of search warrant
MORRISON, Ill. - Illinois State Police have identified the suspect who was shot during the execution of a warrant last week. On Oct. 21, ISP SWAT assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force with executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison. Upon entry, officers...
57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen them?. Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting in East Moline on Sept. 25, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Michael Teague, 30, is wanted by East Moline police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information in Corey Harrell Jr. shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 reward for more information about the murder of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. in October 2018. According to police, the 22-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 31, 2018, while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall.
KWQC
Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic...
Davenport Police allege suspect fled, crashed car with 2 loaded guns inside
Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic stop on a 2011 red Chevy Impala without plates near the intersection of West 35th and Harrison streets.
Illinois officer in critical condition after beating by arson suspect
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police sergeant is in critical condition after being beaten by an arson suspect. Sergeant William Lind of the East Moline Police Department located a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island walking in the 1900 block of East Moline around 6:31 p.m., according to the department. […]
KWQC
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A search warrant filed Tuesday provided new details about an assault that left an East Moline police officer in critical condition with severe head injuries. Sgt. William Lind, who has been with the department for seven years, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
WQAD
Cannabis, cocaine, meth seized from inside Roscoe, Ill. business
ROSCOE, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been arrested after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department say they found tens of thousands of illegal narcotics inside of a Roscoe, Illinois business, according to WTVO. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit was contacted about drugs being sold inside a business in...
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
