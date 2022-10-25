ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, IL

KWQC

East Moline Police Chief reacts to officer assault

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday night, Sgt. William Lind was attempting to arrest a wanted man when Chief Jeff Ramsey said Lind was punched by the suspect and knocked down, hitting his head on the concrete. He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital where he remains...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Effingham Radio

Man Shot By ISP Officer In Morrison Taken Off Life Support

The man who was shot by a state police officer last week in Morrison is off life support. Aaron Linke was shot by an officer assisting the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant Friday in the 600 block of North Cherry Street. Linke was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support until yesterday. However, he was declared brain dead on October 22nd.
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault

Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital

MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Davenport man charged in death of man in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV

A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Suspect died after officer involved shooting

MORRISON, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting from October 21 that left one man dead. We're told ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison.
MORRISON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen them?. Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting in East Moline on Sept. 25, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Michael Teague, 30, is wanted by East Moline police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff

SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
SHERIDAN, IL
WQAD

Cannabis, cocaine, meth seized from inside Roscoe, Ill. business

ROSCOE, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been arrested after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department say they found tens of thousands of illegal narcotics inside of a Roscoe, Illinois business, according to WTVO. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit was contacted about drugs being sold inside a business in...
ROSCOE, IL

