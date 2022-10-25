Read full article on original website
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Our Tips on Where to Eat in Richmond, Virginia
This is the latest for our destination dining guide, Eat Sheet. For more on how we do these a bit differently, head here first.Amid all the industry challenges, the homegrown Richmond food scene remains resilient and strong. James Beard-nominated chefs inhabit every corner of the city and out into the suburbs. With few exceptions, the local love has kept national chain restaurants at bay, so chefs have free rein to experiment. Richmond’s proximity to abundant agriculture and fisheries means there’s a real sense of community and collaboration among restaurant folk and food producers. For years, the area has benefited from...
VCU faces blowback over university-branded beer
VCU is facing criticism from some faculty members after it allowed university branding to be used on a local beer, circumventing the school's own policies.
Richmond restaurant owners buy Lady N’awlins building
An idle Fan restaurant space in Richmond, Virginia is set to get new life thanks to a crew from Carytown.
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Pierce Lambert, Hampden-Sydney, Fy.
Lambert, a first-year from Hartfield, Va., put together his best collegiate outing in helping one of two squads entered by Hampden-Sydney to first place in the team table at the H-SC Fall Invitational at The Manor. Lambert, playing on what is official noted as the Tigers "B" team for NCAA qualification purposes, finished in a tie for fourth overall at 6-over par 150 following two rounds of action at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville, Va. He opened with a 76 in round one and registered three of his five birdies for the tournament over the second 18 holes for a 2-over 74 on the par 72 layout st to 6,643 yards. His second round total matched his season-low posting, while his two-round 150 is four strokes better than any of his other 36-hole stretches this year. Lambert, who owns a 77.1 per round scoring average, helped the Tigers to first in the team standings by three strokes over a squad from Washington and Lee at 30-over 606 (305-301).
'Scary' Richmond home prompts Problem Solvers call
Frustrated and scared over the condition of a neighbor's Fairfax Avenue home, Josephine Ogburn reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers hoping for results. She got them.
Virginia Union claims victory in River City Collegiate Classic
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University has claimed victory after competing in a new golf tournament over the weekend. VUU’s golf team, along with Virginia State University were among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities that competed in the River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Richmond CAO hopes to 'stop the rumor mill' after chief's resignation
On their way into Richmond City Hall on Thursday, security stopped CBS 6 Problem Solver investigator Melissa Hipolit and a photojournalist.
Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
She's facing eviction in Richmond and has questions about rent relief
More than 200 tenants living at James River Pointe were scheduled to appear in court for eviction proceedings. There are reportedly 500 units at the complex.
Richmond restaurant news: a replacement for Kitchen 64 and Lady N'awlins
Brewer's Café in Manchester is closing. Driving the news: The owner, Ajay Brewer, blamed "intolerance and hate" directed at him after posting an anti-abortion rights message on Facebook in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to WRIC. Brewer told Fox News this week he was...
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
Why this Richmond Restaurant Week is so special for Shane Roberts-Thomas
Southern Kitchen is one of more than three dozen Richmond restaurants taking part in the first in-person Richmond Restaurant Week since the pandemic began.
Body found near downtown Richmond museum
A man's body was found on private property near the American Civil War Museum on Tredegar Street in downtown Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
40 restaurants present special Richmond Restaurant Week menus
Richmond Restaurant Week kicked off Monday, October 24, at dozens of restaurants around Richmond. Each participating restaurant is offering a three-course prix-fixe meal for $35.22.
Police: Highland Springs students dismissed, no weapon found
Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico is currently under a "lock and teach." According to Henrico Police, the lock and teach is due to a "suspicious situation" at the school.
Developers want Sheetz near Amtrak station, some Henrico neighbors have concerns
Plans show the Sheetz would consist of a 6,100-square-foot convenience store with a gas station and car wash.
Truck driver working on repaving project kills man crossing road
Richmond Police are investigating after the driver of a street sweeper truck working on a city repaving project killed a man walking in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
