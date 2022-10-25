ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Our Tips on Where to Eat in Richmond, Virginia

This is the latest for our destination dining guide, Eat Sheet. For more on how we do these a bit differently, head here first.Amid all the industry challenges, the homegrown Richmond food scene remains resilient and strong. James Beard-nominated chefs inhabit every corner of the city and out into the suburbs. With few exceptions, the local love has kept national chain restaurants at bay, so chefs have free rein to experiment. Richmond’s proximity to abundant agriculture and fisheries means there’s a real sense of community and collaboration among restaurant folk and food producers. For years, the area has benefited from...
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Pierce Lambert, Hampden-Sydney, Fy.

Lambert, a first-year from Hartfield, Va., put together his best collegiate outing in helping one of two squads entered by Hampden-Sydney to first place in the team table at the H-SC Fall Invitational at The Manor. Lambert, playing on what is official noted as the Tigers "B" team for NCAA qualification purposes, finished in a tie for fourth overall at 6-over par 150 following two rounds of action at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville, Va. He opened with a 76 in round one and registered three of his five birdies for the tournament over the second 18 holes for a 2-over 74 on the par 72 layout st to 6,643 yards. His second round total matched his season-low posting, while his two-round 150 is four strokes better than any of his other 36-hole stretches this year. Lambert, who owns a 77.1 per round scoring average, helped the Tigers to first in the team standings by three strokes over a squad from Washington and Lee at 30-over 606 (305-301).
Virginia Union claims victory in River City Collegiate Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University has claimed victory after competing in a new golf tournament over the weekend. VUU’s golf team, along with Virginia State University were among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities that competed in the River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
