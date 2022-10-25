ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardinsburg, KY

Wave 3

Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kruger Packaging hosted a first look event at the new facility in Elizabethtown on Thursday. According to the release, construction at the plant was completed in September and now it is in the start-up phase. Once the plant is fully operational, the plant will produce more...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro surplus auction rakes in big money

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction. Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and city officials celebrated Wednesday the completion of the Jeff Digs project. According to the release, Jeff Digs is the city’s largest public infrastructure project to date. The purpose of the project is to correct the downtown Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

High-speed fiber internet headed to Shepherdsville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Bullitt County who have never had internet at their homes will finally be connected to fiber and high-speed broadband. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement at the Bullitt County Courthouse with officials from Kinetic on Tuesday. More than 7,200 homes and businesses around Zoneton...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New police headquarters coming to New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTVQ

Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. Clayton said in a news release...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Vadie Lee Cook, 78

Vadie Lee Cook, age 78, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (October 25, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes. She was born on November 5, 1943 in Butler County, KY, the daughter of the late Arbie and Lectie Davis Dockery. She lived for and loved her family, loved decorating her...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Inflation, Avian Flu impacting Bowling Green turkey farmers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year. To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
mymix1041.com

Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control

From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret

October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
BARDSTOWN, KY

