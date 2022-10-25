Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kruger Packaging hosted a first look event at the new facility in Elizabethtown on Thursday. According to the release, construction at the plant was completed in September and now it is in the start-up phase. Once the plant is fully operational, the plant will produce more...
wdrb.com
Multimillion-dollar investment in Breckinridge County brings new jobs, potential for future growth
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local leaders gathered in Breckinridge County on Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a new manufacturing facility. Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. broke ground on its $3.5 million project, which calls for a 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg. "Today is the biggest jobs announcement in...
k105.com
Breckinridge Co., Hardinsburg, Irvington receive combined $2 million for infrastructure improvements
Breckinridge County and two cities in the county received a combined $2 million on Tuesday for improved water access and paving of nearly nine miles of roadways. Ceremonial checks were presented to county and city leaders by Gov. Andy Beshear. The city of Hardinsburg received $1,379,590 to extend waterlines to...
wdrb.com
More than 7,000 homes, business in Bullitt County to receive high-speed fiber internet for 1st time
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 7,000 homes and businesses in Bullitt County will soon have high-speed fiber internet installed for the first time. Kinetic said Tuesday it started the project in January 2022 and expects to finish in January 2023. "This is going to be huge for everybody in...
Owensboro surplus auction rakes in big money
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction. Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another. […]
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
Wave 3
Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and city officials celebrated Wednesday the completion of the Jeff Digs project. According to the release, Jeff Digs is the city’s largest public infrastructure project to date. The purpose of the project is to correct the downtown Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)...
High-speed fiber internet headed to Shepherdsville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Bullitt County who have never had internet at their homes will finally be connected to fiber and high-speed broadband. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement at the Bullitt County Courthouse with officials from Kinetic on Tuesday. More than 7,200 homes and businesses around Zoneton...
WLKY.com
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
WLKY.com
Has southwest Jefferson County been ignored? District 25 candidates answer differently
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Khalil Batshon touts himself as a self-made man, someone who grew up on food stamps and now owns his own restaurant, Khalil's, on Dixie Highway in Southwest Jefferson County. If elected to the Metro Council's District 25 seat, he promises to use the same entrepreneurial...
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
Wave 3
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
WTVQ
Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. Clayton said in a news release...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
Metro Council members propose using $13 million in ARP funding to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders gathered to announce their newest American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant proposal Monday. In a press conference, Councilmember Keisha Dorsey (D-3) along with several other Metro Council members and Louisville leaders proposed $13 million in ARP funds to address redlining in the metro. "We talk...
k105.com
Vadie Lee Cook, 78
Vadie Lee Cook, age 78, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (October 25, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes. She was born on November 5, 1943 in Butler County, KY, the daughter of the late Arbie and Lectie Davis Dockery. She lived for and loved her family, loved decorating her...
WBKO
Inflation, Avian Flu impacting Bowling Green turkey farmers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year. To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.
mymix1041.com
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
14news.com
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret
October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
