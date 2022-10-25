Read full article on original website
WSFA
Spook-tacular events happening this Halloween weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween weekend? The Rundown has you covered!. Let’s start with Lee County, Fall Festival on the Square is in downtown Opelika beginning at 4:30 p.m. You can also enjoy The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch.
WTVM
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building in Uptown Columbus that has sat vacant for many years is getting new life. Cascade Hills Church announced the opening of a new satellite campus and much more coming to the former Rialto building on Broadway. A building that served as a theatre for...
tjournal.com
Webster Olde Tyme Fair brings people together in Preston
A large crowd gathered on the Courthouse Square in downtown Preston last Saturday for the Annual Webster County Olde Tyme Country Fair. The crowd enjoyed a parade, live entertainment, vendors selling a variety of goods, and plenty of good food. Milenda...
WTVM
SAM Shortline Excursion Train celebrates 20 years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This month, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to Southwest Georgia. After two years of planning, the train made its first trip on October 26, 2002 from Cordele through Leslie, Americus and Plains, ending in Archery. The...
WTVM
CHIME IN: Show us your best Halloween costumes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is here, and News Leader 9 wants to see your best costumes for this year.
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
citizenofeastalabama.com
The Field Restaurant opens in Fort Mitchell
A new restaurant celebrated its opening in Fort Mitchell last Friday. Located at 808-A, Hwy 165, The Field Restaurant is owned Army Sgt. First Class Patrick Williams and his wife, Shameka Williams, and they hope that the community will make The Field their home away from home. With his retirement...
Opelika-Auburn News
Searching for the perfect pumpkin in Auburn-Opelika? Here's where to go and what to do with it
Just because Halloween is almost here, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to think about carving pumpkins. The spookiest holiday of the year is Monday and here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do with all your ghoulish gourds, from picking to planting. Pickin’ the perfect pumpkin...
Valley Rescue Mission needs food more than toys this Christmas season, says president and CEO
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Although it’s almost time for Valley Rescue Mission’s annual toy drive, its president and CEO, Vann Ellison, said food and other essential items are currently a higher priority for the organization, largely due to inflation making it harder for people to get groceries. “In a tough economy, a lot of things like […]
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the best time of the week! Where we get to share some furry friends that are in need of a forever home at your local shelters! This week we have two special pups from Lee County Humane Society in Auburn. These two dogs have been at LCHS for a combined 661 days. It’s our hope that they find a home in time for the quickly approaching holiday season.
WTVM
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
WTVM
Sunny now, Rain a few days away
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A seasonable end to the workweek is on the way before some changes arrive by the weekend; first clouds move in and eventually decent rain chances. Abundant sun on this Thursday bring our temperatures from the 40s and low 50s to at least the mid 70s this afternoon, upper 70s in our southern communities.
WTVM
Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
BETTER WORK Columbus hosting job fair for MCSD parents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – BETTER WORK Columbus will host a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for parents of children in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). It will take place at Victory Mission at 3448 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, according to an MCSD press release. There will be […]
Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
WTVM
Columbus City Council considering adding city’s first entertainment district
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city council held a packed house this evening. Many business owners and Columbus residents were there to hear about a proposed ordinance allowing people to carry open drinks in public. Council members spent some time discussing bringing the city’s first entertainment district to Uptown.
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Reverend Roy George Plummer. The visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, located at 1603 Floyd Road. On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., the funeral will...
WTVM
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
