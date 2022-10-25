ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Obituary: Joan Bernadine Zola, 88

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Joan Bernadine Zola, 88, residing in East Greenwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Oct. 23....
Opinion: The Importance of Local Government

I have lived in East Greenwich for over 28 years with my wife, Dr. Patricia Flanagan. We have valued and enjoyed the many wonderful qualities that make East Greenwich an exceptional place to live, work, and raise a family. At 16 square miles our town is small but we are...
Opinion: Council Actions Have 2nd & 3rd Order Consequences

Since most of the big issues have been comprehensively covered throughout the election a seemingly innocuous issue covered during the Town Council candidate debate caught my interest, serving as a litmus test on how a council functions. My wife and I, both public school teachers and decades-long residents of East...
Side Entrance for Proposed ‘Old Jail’ Hotel Nixed

Above: The owner was looking to put the main entrance to the building on the side behind the “house” part of the property. The owner of the old jail building at 110 King Street withdrew the zoning application for his planned boutique hotel this week after a contentious Oct. 21 meeting with town officials. Gary Marinosci and his team met last Friday with members of the town’s planning staff, the building inspector, the fire chief, and town manager in what’s called the technical review committee (TRC), in advance of a Zoning Board meeting Tuesday where the application had been on the agenda.
First-Ever Water Street Cornhole Tourney This Saturday

Music by The Naticks, plus food & drink from Finn’s, Water Street Kitchen. Rain pushed the first-ever Water Street Cornhole Tournament to this Saturday (10/29) and – with sunny weather in the forecast this weekend – it looks like it will be a great afternoon. The Naticks will be performing all day and there will be food and drink from Water Street Kitchen and Finn’s Harborside. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the first bags flying at noon. All this for just $25 per 2-person team. Register at eastgreenwichchamber.com. The event is sponsored by the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, as well as Finn’s and Water Street Kitchen.
