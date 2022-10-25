Read full article on original website
1 person ejected in El Cajon double rollover crash
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a double rollover crash that resulted in one person ejected onto Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area.
One dead, one injured in Fairbanks Ranch crash
One person was killed and another was hospitalized Thursday in a solo vehicle collision in the Fairbanks Ranch area, the California Highway Patrol announced.
Person found unconscious after double rollover crash in El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – An unconscious person was rushed to the hospital today after being involved in a double rollover crash and getting ejected from the vehicle in the El Cajon area of San Diego. The crash, involving a pickup and black Mercedes-Benz, was reported around 2:30 a.m. on...
18-Year-Old Killed After Crashing BMW | San Diego
10.26.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Wednesday October 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., A white BMW was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 transition to State Route 905 westbound. The driver an 18-year-old female from San Diego lost control of the BMW, causing it to veer off the roadway subsequently overturning. All three occupants in the BMW were extricated by San Diego Fire Department personnel. A female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and other female passenger were transported to local hospital with major injuries. Southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 was closed for approximately three hours. If any member of the public witnessed this collision, please contact our CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at (858)293-6000. Additional questions can be directed to Officer J. Matias. The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Woman Killed, 2 Others Seriously Injured in Otay Mesa BMW Crash
A woman was killed and two other women were rushed to a hospital with major injuries Wednesday after a car veered off the road and overturned in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the...
Pilot Who in Died in Remote East County Plane Crash Is ID'd
A pilot who was killed in a plane crash in east San Diego County mountains close to Jamul earlier this month has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Craig Houston Cornford, 57, was behind the controls of the experimental plane when it hit the northwest side of Lyons Peak close to Granite Oaks Road and Lyons Peak Road around 12:42 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash in rural East County
Craig Cornford, a 57-year-old male who resided in San Diego, was identified as the solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane that crashed in East County on Oct. 4, according to the County Medical Examiner.
Anti-Panhandling Signs in La Mesa Spark Debate, Denunciations and Even Pranks
A disabled Vietnam-era veteran named John sat under an Ikea umbrella on a La Mesa median Tuesday. He displayed a neatly lettered sign that read: “Please help with what you can. Every little bit helps, even change.”. John wouldn’t give his last name but shared that he’s been taking...
Man, 38, Dies in Car-to-Car Shooting in Chula Vista: Police
A 38-year-old man died in a car-to-car shooting Wednesday that shut down several streets in a Chula Vista neighborhood as police searched for a gunman who drove off after opening fire. The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said it received a 911 call of a shooting that occurred near the...
Chula Vista police investigate deadly car-to-car shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista Wednesday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
State enforcing fruit fly quarantine
The Roadrunner caught up with the California Highway Patrol Wednesday. They were watching over workers of the California Conservation Corps and California Dept. of Agriculture who were hauling off oranges that are affected by the Mexican fruit fly quarantine that was declared in August for most of Valley Center and Pauma Valley. Some people who noticed that large bags were being hauled off drew conclusions about human remains being removed (It is nearly Halloween, after all.) Panic arose and calls began flowing into our office.
Rebecca Zahau’s family to petition to change cause of death on certificate
Rebecca Zahau's family and their attorney, Keith Greer, plan to legally ask to change Zahau's cause of death from suicide to either murdered or undetermined in a petition served to the current and former San Diego County medical examiner.
Death in Otay Mesa Traffic: Witnesses Spot Pedestrian in Interstate 805 Lanes
A pedestrian died Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of Interstate 805 near Otay Mesa. Witnesses began to call in to the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on I-805 south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black...
Authorities Identify Homicide Victim Found in Encanto-Area Encampment
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a homicide victim whose decomposing body was found last weekend at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area. The remains of Leonard Watkins, 62, were discovered off the 400 block of 61st Street at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Due...
Woman hit, killed on 805 freeway in San Diego
A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego.
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Wildcat Canyon Road [Ramona, CA]
RAMONA, CA (October 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle accident on Wildcat Canyon Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The fatal crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at 15247 Wildcat Canyon Road near Ramona. According to the California Highway Patrol, a rider crossed the opposite side of the...
Chula Vista Police: Driver dies after being shot by another driver on E St.
E St. from Ash Avenue to Broadway was blocked off as Chula Vista Police investigated a reported shooting.
Man dies following crash in Tierrasanta
A driver heading westbound on on 10100 Tierrasant Blvd in a 2017 Nissan NV200 drove off the roadway northbound shortly before 10:41 a.m. Monday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Fisher.
Injury Car vs Home Forces Evacuations & Shelter-in-Place | San Diego
10.24.2022 | 8:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly female driving the KIA was eastbound on Paseo Lucido when she had a possible stroke. The car turned onto Avenida Consentino and drove through 2 front yards of two homes. The car then crossed the street and went into the front (garage) of a house. The gas line was severed. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SDG&E has been called out to deal with the gas line. 4 residences have been evacuated and several residents have been asked to “Shelter-in-Place”. The City Building Inspector has been requested to check on the damage and possibly “re-tag” the residence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Two cases of felony animal abuse lead to investigation in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 today for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee...
