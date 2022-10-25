ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamul, CA

kusi.com

Person found unconscious after double rollover crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – An unconscious person was rushed to the hospital today after being involved in a double rollover crash and getting ejected from the vehicle in the El Cajon area of San Diego. The crash, involving a pickup and black Mercedes-Benz, was reported around 2:30 a.m. on...
EL CAJON, CA
onscene.tv

18-Year-Old Killed After Crashing BMW | San Diego

10.26.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Wednesday October 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., A white BMW was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 transition to State Route 905 westbound. The driver an 18-year-old female from San Diego lost control of the BMW, causing it to veer off the roadway subsequently overturning. All three occupants in the BMW were extricated by San Diego Fire Department personnel. A female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and other female passenger were transported to local hospital with major injuries. Southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 was closed for approximately three hours. If any member of the public witnessed this collision, please contact our CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at (858)293-6000. Additional questions can be directed to Officer J. Matias. The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pilot Who in Died in Remote East County Plane Crash Is ID'd

A pilot who was killed in a plane crash in east San Diego County mountains close to Jamul earlier this month has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Craig Houston Cornford, 57, was behind the controls of the experimental plane when it hit the northwest side of Lyons Peak close to Granite Oaks Road and Lyons Peak Road around 12:42 p.m. on Oct. 5.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, 38, Dies in Car-to-Car Shooting in Chula Vista: Police

A 38-year-old man died in a car-to-car shooting Wednesday that shut down several streets in a Chula Vista neighborhood as police searched for a gunman who drove off after opening fire. The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said it received a 911 call of a shooting that occurred near the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Valley Roadrunner

State enforcing fruit fly quarantine

The Roadrunner caught up with the California Highway Patrol Wednesday. They were watching over workers of the California Conservation Corps and California Dept. of Agriculture who were hauling off oranges that are affected by the Mexican fruit fly quarantine that was declared in August for most of Valley Center and Pauma Valley. Some people who noticed that large bags were being hauled off drew conclusions about human remains being removed (It is nearly Halloween, after all.) Panic arose and calls began flowing into our office.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Wildcat Canyon Road [Ramona, CA]

RAMONA, CA (October 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle accident on Wildcat Canyon Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The fatal crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at 15247 Wildcat Canyon Road near Ramona. According to the California Highway Patrol, a rider crossed the opposite side of the...
RAMONA, CA
onscene.tv

Injury Car vs Home Forces Evacuations & Shelter-in-Place | San Diego

10.24.2022 | 8:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly female driving the KIA was eastbound on Paseo Lucido when she had a possible stroke. The car turned onto Avenida Consentino and drove through 2 front yards of two homes. The car then crossed the street and went into the front (garage) of a house. The gas line was severed. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SDG&E has been called out to deal with the gas line. 4 residences have been evacuated and several residents have been asked to “Shelter-in-Place”. The City Building Inspector has been requested to check on the damage and possibly “re-tag” the residence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

