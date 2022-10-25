ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
