Lubbock, TX

Suspect in deadly 2021 central Lubbock shooting indicted

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
A 20-year-old woman arrested earlier this month for her alleged role in a deadly 2021 drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury.

Catelyn Pina is charged with a count of murder in the Sept. 1, 2021 fatal shooting of 30-year-old Domingo Siri. The charge is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Her charge stems from a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began when Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call about 1:13 a.m. in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

Responding officers found Siri and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson suffering gunshot wounds. Siri, who was found in the driveway, died at the scene. Johnson, who was inside the home, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center.

"The information received indicated an ongoing dispute may have been in progress between persons at 1602 28th Street and 1604 28th Street #B," court records state. "Both 1602 28th Street and 1604 28th Street #B are involved in the trafficking of illegal drugs."

Investigators found video from nearby security cameras and bullet shells that indicated "multiple shooters" fired at Siri and Johnson from an adjacent residence that had been the location of unrelated shots-fired calls weeks before the fatal shooting, court records state. Police also found illegal narcotics during a search of the home, the documents state.

Security cameras caught a dark-colored passenger car that investigators traced to Pina's boyfriend.

On July 27, investigators met with Pina, who reportedly admitted to driving her boyfriend's car during the shooting. She reportedly said another person asked them for a ride and gave her driving directions before the shooting.

She reportedly said the shooting happened quickly and said her boyfriend, who had a firearm, never shot at anyone. However, she said the other person, who she said was the shooter, had a "big gun," the warrant states.

According to the warrant, Pina's boyfriend denied being involved in the case.

At present, Pina is the only person charged in the shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pina's arrest on Sept. 30. Pina agreed to surrender to authorities that day but she never showed. Police officials said she surrendered Oct. 5 to U.S. Marshalls at the Lubbock County Detention Center where she remains held. Her bond is set at $500,000.

