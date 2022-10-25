Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Can Miller Kopp hold off the competition as IU basketball’s three-and-D specialist on the wing?
In the immediate aftermath of his team’s season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to St. Mary’s in March, IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson was asked how his Hoosiers needed to improve the most during the offseason. After a fifth straight season outside the top-200 in 3-point shooting percentage, and...
thedailyhoosier.com
Checking in: Two bright spots, two areas for improvement for IU football at bye week
Indiana football’s season hasn’t gone according to plan. At the bye week — two-thirds of the way through the schedule — IU sits at 3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have dropped five straight games after pulling out three wins in a row to start the season. Even this deep into the season, the team has more questions than answers — and the answers it has have not all been positive.
Indiana basketball: Is CJ Gunn the best shooter for the Hoosiers?
With 11 days until the Hoosiers tip off the 2022-23 season, we are now at the 11th player on our Indiana basketball roster player previews, and next on the list is freshman guard, CJ Gunn. CJ Gunn | 6’6″ 194lbs | Freshman Guard. Gunn is a pretty impressive...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting class of 2023 names to know — 7-foot center Braden Pierce
Indiana will lose Race Thompson and almost certainly Trayce Jackson-Davis after the 2022-23 season, and they are without a frontcourt commitment in the class of 2023. That means whether via the transfer portal or the traditional high school route, adding a big man or two to next year’s team remains a priority.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (10/27)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Indiana basketball: Logan Duncomb backing up TJD?
The Hoosiers begin the 2022-23 season against Morehead State on November 7, which is just 12 days away for Indiana basketball. We are at the 12th player on our IUBB roster player previews and next on the list is sophomore center, Logan Duncomb. Logan Duncomb | 6’10” 241lbs | Sophomore...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian
Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana TE to retire from football due to repeated knee injuries
Tough news for Indiana fans. Former 3-star recruit Sam Daugstrup is retiring from football due to repeated injuries. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Cleveland was a member of the Hoosiers’ 2020 class. He was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School. “In light of tearing...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis joins A.J. Guyton on House of Hoosier podcast
Watch below as IU basketball preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis joined former Indiana great A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. The pair discussed Jackson-Davis’ offseason and previewed the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Video credit – Field of 68. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not...
bdspotlight.com
Giants set for big sectional game
It’s deja vu for the Ben Davis and Brownsburg football programs. Brownsburg (8-1) at Ben Davis (6-3), 7 p.m. Pike (1-8) at Avon (1-8), 7 p.m. Last year Ben Davis started the season with a 33-22 loss to Brownsburg but came back to win a regional rematch against the Bulldogs 32-14.
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
wrtv.com
Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
nomadlawyer.org
Indianapolis :- 6 Best Budget Hotels in Indianapolis
How much is a cheap hotel in Indianapolis for weekend?. If you’re on a budget, Indianapolis is home to a range of budget hotels. There are plenty of Budget Hotels in Indianapolis that still offer excellent services. One such hotel is the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, which has comfortable rooms and free Wi-Fi.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Gasoline use tax increasing for the first time in 3 months
While the national gasoline price trend is going down, the gasoline use tax is increasing again in Indiana.
wbiw.com
Paoli man arrested for having firearm at the MHS powder puff football game
MITCHELL – A Paoli man was arrested after an incident on September 28, 2022. Police arrested 20-year-old Brighton Ames, on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property. On that day at 9:15 a.m., Mitchell High School Assistant Principal Robert Halslip stated he was supervising the “powder...
Comments / 1