Bloomington, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Checking in: Two bright spots, two areas for improvement for IU football at bye week

Indiana football’s season hasn’t gone according to plan. At the bye week — two-thirds of the way through the schedule — IU sits at 3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have dropped five straight games after pulling out three wins in a row to start the season. Even this deep into the season, the team has more questions than answers — and the answers it has have not all been positive.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (10/27)

Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Logan Duncomb backing up TJD?

The Hoosiers begin the 2022-23 season against Morehead State on November 7, which is just 12 days away for Indiana basketball. We are at the 12th player on our IUBB roster player previews and next on the list is sophomore center, Logan Duncomb. Logan Duncomb | 6’10” 241lbs | Sophomore...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian

Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana TE to retire from football due to repeated knee injuries

Tough news for Indiana fans. Former 3-star recruit Sam Daugstrup is retiring from football due to repeated injuries. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Cleveland was a member of the Hoosiers’ 2020 class. He was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School. “In light of tearing...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bdspotlight.com

Giants set for big sectional game

It’s deja vu for the Ben Davis and Brownsburg football programs. Brownsburg (8-1) at Ben Davis (6-3), 7 p.m. Pike (1-8) at Avon (1-8), 7 p.m. Last year Ben Davis started the season with a 33-22 loss to Brownsburg but came back to win a regional rematch against the Bulldogs 32-14.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Indianapolis :- 6 Best Budget Hotels in Indianapolis

How much is a cheap hotel in Indianapolis for weekend?. If you’re on a budget, Indianapolis is home to a range of budget hotels. There are plenty of Budget Hotels in Indianapolis that still offer excellent services. One such hotel is the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, which has comfortable rooms and free Wi-Fi.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
News Talk KIT

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Paoli man arrested for having firearm at the MHS powder puff football game

MITCHELL – A Paoli man was arrested after an incident on September 28, 2022. Police arrested 20-year-old Brighton Ames, on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property. On that day at 9:15 a.m., Mitchell High School Assistant Principal Robert Halslip stated he was supervising the “powder...
PAOLI, IN

