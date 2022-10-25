Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested a man who was allegedly too drunk to keep an eye on his son Sunday evening.

The dangerous situation came to light when the child was found crawling near a busy downtown street.

“Police responded to the downtown area,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “This was northwest 5 th and Walker Avenue regarding a man who appeared to be passed out from intoxication.”

Police found Cotcha Walker asleep and intoxicated on the bench around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Cotcha Walker, courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

His baby, able to crawl away, was spotted just short of crossing 5 th Street.

“It was a very dangerous situation to have a little child just old enough to crawl, not understanding they shouldn’t be in traffic,” said Knight.

Thankfully, a bystander spotted the boy and called the police. Knight told KFOR that person tried to wake Walker so he could get his son.

By the time authorities arrived, Walker was barely awake allegedly holding his child.

“They found the person there asleep who was able to rouse him, get him awake and try to talk to him,” said Knight. “He had an extreme level of intoxication.”

Knight said the more police asked questions, the more aggressive Walker became – prompting them to arrest him, concerned for the baby’s continued safety.

“The man was booked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on child neglect charges,” said Knight.

The Department of Human Services was called out to the scene. They tried to make contact with family members but were unable to initially. The child was taken into protective custody.

Officials with DHS told detect this is not the first time Walker has been found intoxicated with son.

