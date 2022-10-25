ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street

By Brya Berry/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested a man who was allegedly too drunk to keep an eye on his son Sunday evening.

The dangerous situation came to light when the child was found crawling near a busy downtown street.

Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

“Police responded to the downtown area,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “This was northwest 5 th and Walker Avenue regarding a man who appeared to be passed out from intoxication.”

Police found Cotcha Walker asleep and intoxicated on the bench around 9 p.m. Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaGCn_0imVQcGw00
Cotcha Walker, courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

His baby, able to crawl away, was spotted just short of crossing 5 th Street.

“It was a very dangerous situation to have a little child just old enough to crawl, not understanding they shouldn’t be in traffic,” said Knight.

Edmond Police: Motorcycle officer critically injured in pursuit now out of ICU

Thankfully, a bystander spotted the boy and called the police. Knight told KFOR that person tried to wake Walker so he could get his son.

By the time authorities arrived, Walker was barely awake allegedly holding his child.

“They found the person there asleep who was able to rouse him, get him awake and try to talk to him,” said Knight. “He had an extreme level of intoxication.”

‘It’s been tragic,’ OKC family remembers child killed by stray bullet in drive-by shooting as police continue suspect search

Knight said the more police asked questions, the more aggressive Walker became – prompting them to arrest him, concerned for the baby’s continued safety.

“The man was booked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on child neglect charges,” said Knight.

The Department of Human Services was called out to the scene. They tried to make contact with family members but were unable to initially. The child was taken into protective custody.

Officials with DHS told detect this is not the first time Walker has been found intoxicated with son.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 18

Guest816
1d ago

WTF? The government needs to stop awarding families monies for having children and people need to stop having children and treating them like disposable diapers. If you love your children, you can't do drugs and drink excessively for so many reasons. Thank goodness someone was paying attention and this toddler wasn't hit by a car.

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy