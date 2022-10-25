Project Hospitality hosts 40th Anniversary Harvest Home Celebration; six lauded for community service

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Actor, voiceover artist, and concertmaster, John Fitzmaurice of Bushwick, Brooklyn, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, after a short illness at his home. Mr. Fitzmaurice was a native of Staten Island and grew up in Great Kills. He graduated from St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland, - a “Great Books” school. He was an alumnus of Monsignor Farrell High School. After graduation, Mr. Fitzmaurice pursued a career in acting. He performed in Summer Stock, Off-Broadway, commercials and voiceovers. He was a member of the Peterborough Players in Peterborough, New Hampshire, for two seasons. He was a member of the Richmond Choral Group on Staten Island for multiple seasons. Mr. Fitzmaurice was a member of the board of directors as concertmaster. A lifelong learner, Mr. Fitzmaurice could read in ancient languages and studied classics in seminars with alums at St. John’s College in New York City. Read the full obit on SILive.

