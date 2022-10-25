Project Hospitality hosts 40th Anniversary Harvest Home Celebration; six lauded for community service

Read full article on original website
Cheers to 15 years of E.C.H.O. making a difference in the life of a child: 620 revelers gather at ‘Just Believe Gala’ to keep the dream alive
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dreams do come true. Ask the family of a child experiencing a challenging medical emergency whose path was made easier after receiving assistance from E.C.H.O. They’ll tell you — they’re believers. The Emergency Children’s Help Organization, based in Charleston, is comprised of...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Catholic Charities of Staten Island’s Drumgoole Awards Dinner at the Old Bermuda Inn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Catholic Charities of Staten Island welcomed 390 guests to honor eight community standouts at the Oct. 20, 2022 Drumgoole Dinner and Awards at the Old Bermuda Inn. In more than 20 years since its inception, it was the first time tickets were sold out.
The 34th Annual Noble Art Auction to benefit the Noble Maritime Collection
STATEN ISLAND — The Noble Maritime Collection will present the 34th Annual John A. Noble Art Auction as an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the museum and via LiveAuctioneers. Each year since 1988, local artists and collectors have donated fine art to be auctioned as...
‘Building Nonprofit Capacity & Resilience’: City Comptroller Brad Lander addresses SINFPA Conference
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaders from across the borough gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday for the 10th annual Staten Island non-profit conference. The event was hosted by the Staten Island Not for Profit Association (SINFPA), led by Executive Director Tatiana Arguello. This year’s conference centered around the theme: “2022 & Beyond: Building Nonprofit Capacity & Resilience.”
They lost a son to a heart attack. Now they work to save others. Reali Foundation hosts dinner to ‘Protect One Young Heart at a Time.’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Protecting One Young Heart at a Time Foundation” has had a profound impact on the youth of Staten Island. To maintain that impact, an annual memorial dinner in memory of Frank J. Reali III was held Monday LiGreci’s Staaten, West Brighton, where 250 guests rallied for the cause.
SIBOR names Joseph Tsomik Realtor of the Year; donates $15K to Children At Play
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The gloomy weather couldn’t keep the spirits of the Staten Island Board of Realtors down as they met for their annual membership meeting at Grand Oaks County Club in Rossville on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Dozens of realtors gathered with friends, family and government...
‘Mile in their Shoes’ event Saturday will support domestic-violence victims, raise awareness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is asking Staten Islanders to consider walking a mile in the shoes of domestic-violence victims at an event Saturday in Bulls Head. McMahon’s office, the NYPD and the Mayor’s Office to End Gender Based Violence are hosting the “Mile in...
Staten Island weekend happenings: Celebrate the 47th anniversary of the cult favorite ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at the St. George Theatre Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Halloween — the scariest holiday of the year — and with that comes plenty of ghosts, ghouls and goblins, and all sorts of spooky, scary, skeletons and creepy characters. The weekend, chock full of all of the above, kicks off on...
Animal Care Center lobby named after heroic Staten Island boy who died trying to save pets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whenever someone adopts a pet from the newly opened Animal Care Center in Charleston, they’ll be honoring the legacy of one of Staten Island’s bravest animal lovers. On Wednesday, Animal Care Centers of NYC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new state-of-the-art...
RUMC celebrates its new ER with an official ribbon cutting ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Daniel J. Messina, president and CEO of Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) stood before the West Brighton hospital’s new state-of-the-art Emergency Department yesterday and was dwarfed by both its size and significance. After years of ambitious planning, construction and development, the new center celebrated its official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by dozens of borough dignitaries. According to Messina, this opening, and the amenities it will steer into the borough mark a considerable milestone for the residents of Staten Island.
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company ownership. Will this affect plans for the Staten Island store?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- David Green, faithful founder of Hobby Lobby, has announced his intension to give away ownership of his company to a yet unnamed benefactor in order to best preserve the brand’s purpose and mission. The openly devout Christian businessman, who has faced criticism for closing his stores on Sundays and letting his own religious liberties interfere with employee health-care coverage, gave a simple explanation for the uncommon decision: “I chose God.”
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
City developing apprenticeship program to alleviate ongoing staffing issues on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) is in the early stages of developing an apprenticeship program that it hopes will help alleviate the longstanding staffing issues that have plagued the Staten Island Ferry in recent years. On Tuesday, representatives from the DOT attended a Community Board 1...
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Actor, voiceover artist, and concertmaster, John Fitzmaurice of Bushwick, Brooklyn, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, after a short illness at his home. Mr. Fitzmaurice was a native of Staten Island and grew up in Great Kills. He graduated from St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland, - a “Great Books” school. He was an alumnus of Monsignor Farrell High School. After graduation, Mr. Fitzmaurice pursued a career in acting. He performed in Summer Stock, Off-Broadway, commercials and voiceovers. He was a member of the Peterborough Players in Peterborough, New Hampshire, for two seasons. He was a member of the Richmond Choral Group on Staten Island for multiple seasons. Mr. Fitzmaurice was a member of the board of directors as concertmaster. A lifelong learner, Mr. Fitzmaurice could read in ancient languages and studied classics in seminars with alums at St. John’s College in New York City. Read the full obit on SILive.
Miss Sri Lanka New York responds to rumors about brawl following pageant on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miss Sri Lanka New York has posted on social media to downplay rumors circulating about a fight that took place at the pageant’s after-party earlier this week. Angelia Gunasekara, in a video posted to Facebook, stated that the 14 contestants were not involved in...
‘He ran and he didn’t stop’ -- Native Staten Islander set to run NYC Marathon in honor of her FDNY father who died on 9/11
Native Staten Islander Kate Mascali, a second-time New York City marathoner, doesn’t need to look very far to find her motivation on race day. In fact, it will be staring her in the face when she takes her place at the starting line of the Verrazano Bridge next Sunday.
Family of missing Tottenville woman organizes search for Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Laura Lyons, the 34-year-old missing Tottenville woman who was last seen leaving her home last week, said they are organizing a search Thursday on Staten Island’s South Shore. A search party will gather at 7455 Hylan Blvd., near the corner of...
Drone footage captures NYC Winter Lantern Festival as it lights the night sky
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYC Winter Lantern Festival has returned to Staten Island for the 2022 holiday season. The annual event, which features hundreds of colorful displays, kicked off Friday at St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group and...
Laura Kavanagh appointed New York City’s first female fire commissioner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Laura Kavanagh made history Thursday morning by becoming the first woman ever appointed New York City fire commissioner. Mayor Eric Adams made the historic appointment, the first in the 157-year history of the FDNY. As FDNY commissioner, Kavanagh will oversee the day-to-day administration of the...
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
