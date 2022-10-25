Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
tennismajors.com
Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
tennismajors.com
Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
tennismajors.com
Sinner sets Medvedev clash in Vienna with victory over Francisco Cerundolo
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open by winning against Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, next. A 10th quarter-final of the season for @janniksin...
tennismajors.com
Dimitrov edges Giron in three to reach Vienna semis
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov edged out American Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday afternoon. Delightful Dimi 😍@GrigorDimitrov is through to the semi-finals with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Giron!#ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/PYYCVbljUT. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)...
tennismajors.com
Resurgent Shapovalov sets up Medvedev showdown in Vienna final
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov scored a straight sets win over Croatian Borna Coric to move into the final of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday and continue his recent resurgence on the ATP Tour. After a hard-fought battle in the first set, the left-handed Shapovalov cruised in...
tennismajors.com
Rune eases past Humbert to round out Basel quarter-finals
Dane Holger Rune advanced to the last eight of the Swiss Indoors by winning against French qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basel Quarter-Finals:. 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta 🇪🇸...
tennismajors.com
Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight
Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
tennismajors.com
Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
tennismajors.com
Abierto Tampico: Zhu moves into last four, defeating Siniakova
Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 6 seed, reached the last four of the Abierto Tampico by winning against Czech Katerina Siniakova, the No 4 seed, 6-4, 7-5 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Thursday night. Zhu, ranked No 62, will face the winner of the match between Colombian Camila...
tennismajors.com
Abierto Tampico: Linette reaches last 4
Pole Magda Linette, the No 5 seed, beat Belgian Elise Mertens, the top seed, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Thursday evening. Linette, ranked No 55, will face the winner of the match between No 3 seed Leylah...
tennismajors.com
Bautista Agut stops Wawrinka’s run in Basel to reach the semis
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, moved into the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by defeating Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6 (5) at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and...
tennismajors.com
Abierto Tampico: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals
Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto moved into the semi-finals of the Abierto Tampico by beating Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 7 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Friday night. Cocciaretto, ranked No 79, will face Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous...
tennismajors.com
“It’s usually not easy to play after an injury” – 100 percent fit Medvedev spoils party for Thiem in Vienna
Dominic Thiem is working his way back to elite form after a difficult run of injury bad luck. Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, is looking elite despite a recent adductor injury, suffered at the Astana Open two weeks ago. In a battle of former US Open champions, Medvedev quieted the Vienna faithful...
tennismajors.com
“I will put full focus on the preparation so that I will be fully ready in early 2023,” Thiem said,
According to Kleine Zeitung. “At the beginning of December I will fly to the Emirates, do the preparations there and from there to Australia.”. Thiem is already scheduled for an exhibition in Saudi Arabia in early December, per tennis journalist Reem Abulleil. Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem will join...
tennismajors.com
“For the sure the best match I played” – Auger-Aliassime hammers Kecmanovic in Basel
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 shellacking at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Auger-Aliassime barely dropped points – let alone games – as he improved his career-best...
tennismajors.com
October 30, 1996: The day Cedric Pioline showed the Paris public the finger, 26 years before being named tournament director
What happened exactly on that day? Pioline’s finger. On this day, October 30, 1996, Cedric Pioline was defeated by Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the second round of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 (6-4, 3-6, 6-4). Exasperated by a particularly agitated public, who had also made Boris Becker lose his temper earlier on, the Frenchman gave the finger to the crowd as he was leaving the court – although he would later explain that it was only meant for a few noisy individuals.
tennismajors.com
Bianca Andreescu and coach Sven Groeneveld have parted ways
The end of the season is typically a time for coaching upheaval and 2022 is no exception. Last week we learned of Emma Raducanu’s split with coach Dmitry Tursunov, and on Thursday the split between former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and coach Sven Groeneveld has been made public.
tennismajors.com
From Carlitos to Alcaraz, episode 4: Alcaraz-Sinner, the US Open quarter-final that may have shaped our next decade of tennis
4/6: How the sensational battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at this year’s US Open may have given us a glimpse of the future of men’s tennis. In part four of our series on the rise of Carlos Alcaraz, we examine why the pair may take tennis to the next level and why others may learn from them.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Australia, ATP & WTA launch new mixed team event, the ‘United Cup’, to kick off tennis season
Tennis Australia, the men’s ATP Tour and the women’s WTA Tour have combined to announce the launch of the United Cup, a new annual team event that will kick off the tennis season in 2023. The tournament will feature mixed teams from 18 countries and will be held...
