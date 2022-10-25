ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals

Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna

Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
Sinner sets Medvedev clash in Vienna with victory over Francisco Cerundolo

Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open by winning against Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, next. A 10th quarter-final of the season for @janniksin...
Dimitrov edges Giron in three to reach Vienna semis

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov edged out American Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday afternoon. Delightful Dimi 😍@GrigorDimitrov is through to the semi-finals with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Giron!#ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/PYYCVbljUT. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)...
Resurgent Shapovalov sets up Medvedev showdown in Vienna final

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov scored a straight sets win over Croatian Borna Coric to move into the final of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday and continue his recent resurgence on the ATP Tour. After a hard-fought battle in the first set, the left-handed Shapovalov cruised in...
Rune eases past Humbert to round out Basel quarter-finals

Dane Holger Rune advanced to the last eight of the Swiss Indoors by winning against French qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basel Quarter-Finals:. 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta 🇪🇸...
Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight

Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
Abierto Tampico: Zhu moves into last four, defeating Siniakova

Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 6 seed, reached the last four of the Abierto Tampico by winning against Czech Katerina Siniakova, the No 4 seed, 6-4, 7-5 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Thursday night. Zhu, ranked No 62, will face the winner of the match between Colombian Camila...
Abierto Tampico: Linette reaches last 4

Pole Magda Linette, the No 5 seed, beat Belgian Elise Mertens, the top seed, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Thursday evening. Linette, ranked No 55, will face the winner of the match between No 3 seed Leylah...
Bautista Agut stops Wawrinka’s run in Basel to reach the semis

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, moved into the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by defeating Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6 (5) at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and...
Abierto Tampico: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals

Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto moved into the semi-finals of the Abierto Tampico by beating Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 7 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Friday night. Cocciaretto, ranked No 79, will face Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous...
“For the sure the best match I played” – Auger-Aliassime hammers Kecmanovic in Basel

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 shellacking at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Auger-Aliassime barely dropped points – let alone games – as he improved his career-best...
October 30, 1996: The day Cedric Pioline showed the Paris public the finger, 26 years before being named tournament director

What happened exactly on that day? Pioline’s finger. On this day, October 30, 1996, Cedric Pioline was defeated by Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the second round of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 (6-4, 3-6, 6-4). Exasperated by a particularly agitated public, who had also made Boris Becker lose his temper earlier on, the Frenchman gave the finger to the crowd as he was leaving the court – although he would later explain that it was only meant for a few noisy individuals.
Bianca Andreescu and coach Sven Groeneveld have parted ways

The end of the season is typically a time for coaching upheaval and 2022 is no exception. Last week we learned of Emma Raducanu’s split with coach Dmitry Tursunov, and on Thursday the split between former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and coach Sven Groeneveld has been made public.

