KSAT 12

Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case

SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning. Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.
