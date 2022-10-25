Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
Early voters surpass 100,000 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Stacks of books are inside the Brook Hollow Branch Library and a stack of people are lined up outside to vote. Lorenzo Wilhite excited to be a part of the process. “It’s a God-given right to vote," Wilhite said. "A person my age, you want to...
KSAT 12
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
Electrical fire forces dozens of residents out of San Antonio apartment building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An electrical fire at a North side apartment complex has displaced several residents. Firefighters responded to the 8000 bock of Broadway at around 7 P.M. Thursday. They were able to put the fire out quickly but it did about $30,000 in damages. It’s going...
San Antonio could receive new train routes if TxDOT secures federal funds
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger in Texas, but one exception to that rule might be train travel. And the more that the Lone Star State grows, the more its newest residents are wondering: Why?. “Suburban commuter or regional rail or even intercity passenger rail. The more...
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter...
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales calls out rival for TV ads claiming he won't prosecute drug cases
Gonzales' campaign said the attack ads' claims about the county's cite-and-release police are completely false.
KTSA
Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three men who witnesses saw running from the scene of a shooting on the Northeast side. It happened just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday on Parkwood Drive. KSAT-12 reports the victim was shot by three men who were last seen on...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
KSAT 12
Day 2 of early voting included 31,930 voters in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
Early voting for the midterm election has started in Texas, and 31,930 voters made their way to Bexar County’s 51 early voting polling locations on Tuesday. In the first two days of early voting, 63,935 people have cast a ballot in this county. Voters can choose any of the...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Sunday. The crash happened on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak at midnight.
'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case
SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning. Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles
The third season will explore how Mexican cooks across the U.S. border keep traditions alive.
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
Mother wants answers from school after sixth grader went to hospital stabbed with a pencil
SAN ANTONIO — On October 18, Priscilla Ramirez was already driving to KIPP Aspire Academy to pick up another student. When she arrived, however, the mother was in for a shock. Ramirez told us school staff asked her to go to the nurse's office for her 11-year-old son. When...
