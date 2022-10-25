Nico Skeete scored twice to lead 14th-seeded Matawan past third-seeded Colts Neck 4-2 in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Colts Neck. Evan Arendt put Matawan (7-8-1) up 2-1 in the first half before Jairo Chira tied things for Colts Neck (9-5-1) off an assist from Kyle Moore. However, Matawan answered back with two goals thanks to Skeete.

COLTS NECK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO