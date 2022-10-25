Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Central Jersey, Group 3 first round roundup for Oct. 27
Nico Skeete scored twice to lead 14th-seeded Matawan past third-seeded Colts Neck 4-2 in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Colts Neck. Evan Arendt put Matawan (7-8-1) up 2-1 in the first half before Jairo Chira tied things for Colts Neck (9-5-1) off an assist from Kyle Moore. However, Matawan answered back with two goals thanks to Skeete.
No. 9 Ridge over Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap
Sana Halthore and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Beth Kelly made six saves for Phillpsburg. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
Boonton defeats Caldwell - Field hockey recap
Jackie Martinez and Tania Zeb scored to lift Boonton over Caldwell 2-0 in Boonton. Boonton (8-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter before tacking on another goal in the third. Elizabeth Harbeson recorded an assist while Tayla Szmak earned the four-save shutout. Caldwell fell to 4-10-2. The N.J....
Boys Soccer: Section 2, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 27
An overtime winner in Belleville highlighted First Round action in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 3 tournament on Thursday. Elsewhere, South Plainfield used a pair of second half goals to move past Millburn in a tough 5/12 matchup, while seventh-seeded Mendham - the runners-up in Morris County - advances to set up a monster tilt with Cliffside Park next week.
Field hockey - Shore Conference Tournament roundup for semifinals, Oct. 27
Wall is now 12-3. No. 5 Point Pleasant Boro 2, Toms River North 1. Caroline DeKenipp and Ryane Fisahn scored for second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in defeating third-seeded Toms River North in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (18-0-1) will play top-seeded Shore, No....
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap
Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Goal, assist for Shaw helps Glen Ridge defeat Cranford - Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw had a goal and an assist to help lead Glen Ridge past Cranford, 3-1, in Cranford. Ava Leone and Ella McNelly both scored as well for Glen Ridge (6-10-1). Cranford (9-9-1) equalized in the second period, but was unable to capitalize on their momentum. Feryal Haider made seven...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey
Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
Field hockey recap: Grisaffi, Gardner lead High Point over North Warren
Mia Grisaffi (two goals and an assist) and Hanna Gardner (a goal and three assists) each finished with five points to power High Point to a 7-0 victory over North Warren Thursday in Sussex. Cadence Strehl, Giselle Monroig, Jenna Brinck and Stephanie Gianuzzi also scored for the Wildcats (8-8) who...
Boys Soccer - NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 roundup for first round, Oct. 27
Dylan Perez put in a goal after the break as top-seeded Clifton, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over 16th-seeded Passaic in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament in Clifton. Clifton (14-1-1) will host eighth-seeded Union City in the quarterfinal...
Field hockey recap: West Milford gets past Ramsey on O’Flaherty’s goal
Lexi O’Flaherty accounted for the game’s lone goal as West Milford edged Ramsey, 1-0, Thursday in West Milford. Meagan Van Kirk had the assist as Samantha Krautheim made three saves in goal for the shutout for the Highlanders (15-2), winners of two in a row. Taylor Summers had...
Lilienthal’s two goals push Lakeland past Pompton Lakes - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal scored both of Pompton Lakes’ goals in a 2-1 victory over Lakeland in Pompton Lakes. Lilienthal continues her impressive season, scoring her 35th and 36th goals, alongside 13 assists. Emily Kebrdle scored for Lakeland (12-4-1). Drew Burek made 10 saves for Lakeland, as her counterpart Jenna Scala...
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
