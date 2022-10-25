ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hightstown, NJ

Boys soccer: Central Jersey, Group 3 first round roundup for Oct. 27

Nico Skeete scored twice to lead 14th-seeded Matawan past third-seeded Colts Neck 4-2 in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Colts Neck. Evan Arendt put Matawan (7-8-1) up 2-1 in the first half before Jairo Chira tied things for Colts Neck (9-5-1) off an assist from Kyle Moore. However, Matawan answered back with two goals thanks to Skeete.
No. 9 Ridge over Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap

Sana Halthore and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Beth Kelly made six saves for Phillpsburg. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap

Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
Boonton defeats Caldwell - Field hockey recap

Jackie Martinez and Tania Zeb scored to lift Boonton over Caldwell 2-0 in Boonton. Boonton (8-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter before tacking on another goal in the third. Elizabeth Harbeson recorded an assist while Tayla Szmak earned the four-save shutout. Caldwell fell to 4-10-2. The N.J....
Boys Soccer: Section 2, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 27

An overtime winner in Belleville highlighted First Round action in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 3 tournament on Thursday. Elsewhere, South Plainfield used a pair of second half goals to move past Millburn in a tough 5/12 matchup, while seventh-seeded Mendham - the runners-up in Morris County - advances to set up a monster tilt with Cliffside Park next week.
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap

Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey

Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
