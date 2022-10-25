ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies’ Morant and Bane outplay Nets’ Durant and Irving in a game not seen in the NBA since 1983

By Mike Ceide
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS – It was the kind of game not seen in the NBA in almost 40 years.

Not one.  Not two, but four players, all scoring over 35 points… in the same game.

Something that’s only happened three times in the history of the NBA.

Monday night was one of those games where the Brooklyn Nets big two and two of the biggest names in the game, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were good.

Really good.

Just not good enough.

Durant and Irving each scoring 37 points and still losing thanks to the play of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

Those two, one upping Brooklyn’s best.

Each scoring 38 points.

Those 76 points are the most by a Grizzlies twosome in franchise history.

Bane’s 38, with 32 coming in the second half, is a new career high for the third year guard.  They each also had seven assists.

Just more evidence that they are arguably the top ‘young’ backcourt in the league.

“I think we’ve proven that. We’re going to continue to prove that,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.  “It’s not a one-night thing. It’s a season thing. It’s a career thing. I feel like we’re playing good basketball – sharing the ball, being aggressive. Just trying to win games.”

“Big time game for him, happy for him to finally get going,” said Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.  “I know the work he put in. I know once he gets his legs under him and gets in rhythm … he’s one of the top players in this league.”

