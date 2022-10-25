ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

‘I know where the bodies are buried’: Iowa woman claims dad was ruthless serial killer who killed nearly 70 women

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhb6U_0imVPuwz00

A probe is underway in Iowa after a woman claimed that her late father was a ruthless serial killer who murdered dozens of women before his death about 10 years ago.

Lucy Studey said her father, Donald Dean Studey, killed a shocking 50 to 70 women over 30 years, according to Newsweek. She also stunningly claimed he enlisted her and her sibling to help him move the bodies of the young women that were allegedly buried near a well on his property.

“I know where the bodies are buried,” Lucy Studey told Newsweek.

“He would just tell us we had to go to the well, and I knew what that meant,” Studey also reportedly said.

“Every time I went to the well or into the hills, I didn’t think I was coming down. I thought he would kill me because I wouldn’t keep my mouth shut.”

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope told the Des Moines Register two cadaver dogs sniffed around the site and got “hits” which could indicate the existence of decomposing bodies in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hKZ1_0imVPuwz00
Donald Studey died in 2013 at age 75.
Family handout

“She’s got a hell of a story but we don’t have any proof of anything other than we had a cadaver dog hit,” Aistrope told the Register. “We’ve got to have more proof than that.”

But he acknowledged the “hits” from the dogs lends credibility to the daughter’s assertion and authorities would “get a game plan here together” with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, according to the newspaper.

Sheriff deputies began looking into Studey’s story in 2021, but needed to locate the well and get the OK from the current owners of the property and neighboring properties to conduct searches, Aistrope said, according to the newspaper.

Donald Studey is suspected by law enforcement of luring women, who were mostly sex workers or transients, from nearby Omaha, Nebraska and bringing them to his five-acre farmland before killing them, according to Newsweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJ80S_0imVPuwz00
Iowa woman Lucy Studey claimed that her late father Donald Studey killed 50 to 70 women over 30 years.
KETV

Studey told the publication her angry and regularly drunk dad would typically smash or kick the heads of his victims inside a trailer where the family lived.

The father reportedly died at 75 in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtEF1_0imVPuwz00
Studey said her father made her and her brother help bury the bodies on their property.
KETV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bud8m_0imVPuwz00
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said dogs got “hits” at the site of the alleged burials.
KETV

She also said he made sure his children knew what he was doing, though it is unknown if her other siblings have talked with authorities, Newsweek reported. Her brother reportedly killed himself at 39.

Studey claims she told teachers and priests, as well as law enforcement across Iowa and Nebraska, but “no one would listen to me.”

Donald Studey had a criminal history as a drug and gun runner, his daughter said, and had stints serving jail time for at least petty larceny and drunken driving, according to records obtained by Newsweek.

Comments / 30

polly benatti
2d ago

Just dig it up for God sake! Her story AND the cadaver hits?? JUST DO IT..

Reply
17
Related
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
WRAL

Serial rapist sentenced between 23-28 years in prison

Johnnie B. Green reached a plea deal last week. He is due to spend between 23-28 years in prison. Johnnie B. Green reached a plea deal last week. He is due to spend between 23-28 years in prison.
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video

Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
STILLWATER, OK
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy