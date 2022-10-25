ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casemiro Looks Ahead To Brazils World Cup Campaign

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United’s Casemiro will be looking to carry his good club form into the FIFA World Cup this November for Brazil.

Casemiro has begun to settle into his new club and his new manager's style of football at the perfect time. Despite spending time on the bench when joining Manchester United , Casemiro is showing his quality.

The defensive midfielder has had fantastic back to back games for United. A solid performance against Tottenham before scoring and receiving man of the match against Chelsea to top off a great week in red.

However the Brazilian will now be looking ahead to next month's huge competition, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil are going into the tournament as one of the favourites amongst the world's best.

Despite being apart of the side labeled as the favourites, Casemiro has played down that title on his Brazilian team. He said;

“There are two sides to it. Of course, there's no hiding from the fact Brazil are favourites but the favourites don't always win in football, the favourites aren't always champions.”

“We know there are other national teams doing some great work, teams that are also favourites. Football, nowadays, speaks for itself. We know there are other teams playing very well."

Casemiro has stated that he and his teammates will ‘respect’ their opponents through the competition, he concluded with;

“We know our responsibility, we know we have to respect the teams we come up against. It's inevitable when we talk about Brazil, though we do this with our feet on the ground and a lot of respect for our opponents.”

