ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime eases past Bublik in Basel to stretch winning streak to 11

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday. He's done it again! 🙌@felixtennis extends his 11 (!) match win-streak to defeat Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-3 and reach his...
tennismajors.com

Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight

Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
tennismajors.com

Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
tennismajors.com

Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals

Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
tennismajors.com

Shapovalov edges Evans for semi-final berth at Vienna

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will play Croat Borna Coric next. The Canadian recently topped Coric in the Tokyo quarter-finals, 6-4, 6-3, but Coric owns the lifetime edge between the pair, 2-1.
tennismajors.com

Borna, again! Coric earns third consecutive victory over Tsitsipas in Vienna

Croat Borna Coric advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by edging out Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. The world No 27...
tennismajors.com

Dimitrov edges Giron in three to reach Vienna semis

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov edged out American Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday afternoon. Delightful Dimi 😍@GrigorDimitrov is through to the semi-finals with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Giron!#ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/PYYCVbljUT. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)...
tennismajors.com

Resurgent Shapovalov sets up Medvedev showdown in Vienna final

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov scored a straight sets win over Croatian Borna Coric to move into the final of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday and continue his recent resurgence on the ATP Tour. After a hard-fought battle in the first set, the left-handed Shapovalov cruised in...
WASHINGTON STATE
tennismajors.com

Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna

Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
tennismajors.com

October 30, 1996: The day Cedric Pioline showed the Paris public the finger, 26 years before being named tournament director

What happened exactly on that day? Pioline’s finger. On this day, October 30, 1996, Cedric Pioline was defeated by Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the second round of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 (6-4, 3-6, 6-4). Exasperated by a particularly agitated public, who had also made Boris Becker lose his temper earlier on, the Frenchman gave the finger to the crowd as he was leaving the court – although he would later explain that it was only meant for a few noisy individuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy