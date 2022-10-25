Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime eases past Bublik in Basel to stretch winning streak to 11
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday. He's done it again! 🙌@felixtennis extends his 11 (!) match win-streak to defeat Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-3 and reach his...
tennismajors.com
Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight
Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
tennismajors.com
Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
tennismajors.com
Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
tennismajors.com
Rune wins ninth match in a row to set up Auger-Aliassime clash in Basel and break into top 20
Danish teen Holger Rune reached his third consecutive final on the ATP Tour, upsetting Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the championship match at the Swiss Indoors on Saturday. Rune overcame a 6-2 deficit in the second set tiebreak and won six points in a row to beat Bautista...
tennismajors.com
Shapovalov edges Evans for semi-final berth at Vienna
Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will play Croat Borna Coric next. The Canadian recently topped Coric in the Tokyo quarter-finals, 6-4, 6-3, but Coric owns the lifetime edge between the pair, 2-1.
tennismajors.com
Borna, again! Coric earns third consecutive victory over Tsitsipas in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric advanced to the last eight of the Vienna Open by edging out Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, next. The world No 27...
tennismajors.com
Dimitrov edges Giron in three to reach Vienna semis
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov edged out American Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday afternoon. Delightful Dimi 😍@GrigorDimitrov is through to the semi-finals with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Giron!#ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/PYYCVbljUT. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)...
tennismajors.com
Resurgent Shapovalov sets up Medvedev showdown in Vienna final
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov scored a straight sets win over Croatian Borna Coric to move into the final of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday and continue his recent resurgence on the ATP Tour. After a hard-fought battle in the first set, the left-handed Shapovalov cruised in...
tennismajors.com
Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
tennismajors.com
“It’s usually not easy to play after an injury” – 100 percent fit Medvedev spoils party for Thiem in Vienna
Dominic Thiem is working his way back to elite form after a difficult run of injury bad luck. Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, is looking elite despite a recent adductor injury, suffered at the Astana Open two weeks ago. In a battle of former US Open champions, Medvedev quieted the Vienna faithful...
tennismajors.com
From Carlitos to Alcaraz, episode 4: Alcaraz-Sinner, the US Open quarter-final that may have shaped our next decade of tennis
4/6: How the sensational battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at this year’s US Open may have given us a glimpse of the future of men’s tennis. In part four of our series on the rise of Carlos Alcaraz, we examine why the pair may take tennis to the next level and why others may learn from them.
tennismajors.com
Format, Dates, Cities: Everything you always wanted to know about the United Cup (but never had the time to find out)
Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer of Switzerland, and Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the Hopman Cup in 2019 Image Credit: Imago / Panoramic. The United Cup is a new mixed team event, a joint ATP-WTA competition involving 18 countries at the beginning of each year.
tennismajors.com
“I will put full focus on the preparation so that I will be fully ready in early 2023,” Thiem said,
According to Kleine Zeitung. “At the beginning of December I will fly to the Emirates, do the preparations there and from there to Australia.”. Thiem is already scheduled for an exhibition in Saudi Arabia in early December, per tennis journalist Reem Abulleil. Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem will join...
tennismajors.com
October 30, 1996: The day Cedric Pioline showed the Paris public the finger, 26 years before being named tournament director
What happened exactly on that day? Pioline’s finger. On this day, October 30, 1996, Cedric Pioline was defeated by Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the second round of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 (6-4, 3-6, 6-4). Exasperated by a particularly agitated public, who had also made Boris Becker lose his temper earlier on, the Frenchman gave the finger to the crowd as he was leaving the court – although he would later explain that it was only meant for a few noisy individuals.
tennismajors.com
“This level… I have been looking for it for a long, long time” – confident Medvedev dispatches Sinner in Vienna
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, beat Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next. It was a convincing performance from Medvedev, who struck seven...
tennismajors.com
Tennis Australia, ATP & WTA launch new mixed team event, the ‘United Cup’, to kick off tennis season
Tennis Australia, the men’s ATP Tour and the women’s WTA Tour have combined to announce the launch of the United Cup, a new annual team event that will kick off the tennis season in 2023. The tournament will feature mixed teams from 18 countries and will be held...
