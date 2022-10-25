ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LenDale White reveals $150K was left for him at USC: ‘All just cash, rubber bands’

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
 2 days ago

Straight cash, homie.

That’s what former NFL running back LenDale White claimed was left in a bag in his college apartment during his days at USC — to the tune of $150,000.

The 37-year-old former All-American was a guest on Barstool Sport’s “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, hosted by former NFL player Will Compton and current Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. During the interview, White was asked what sort of benefits he received while at USC, where he shared backfield duties with Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, who was infamously stripped of the award after an investigation revealed that Bush had received improper benefits during his time there.

“Are we talking about coaches? We talking about boosters? What?” Compton asked.

White then shed light on what would happen when he’d get a new apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxLML_0imVPLUu00
LenDale White in action during the 2006 Rose Bowl against Texas in Pasadena, California on Jan. 4, 2005.
Kirby Lee/WireImage.com

LenDale White found a duffle bag filled with 150K cash in his USC apartment when he moved in.

“I don’t really know what a coach or a booster is,” White said. “All I know is I had a nice house or apartment, and when I went in there, I know that there was somebody left something behind. I don’t know if it was for me or not, but I never told anybody they left it there, and I kept it.”

Asked what the most amount of money he’d seen left somewhere, White said, “About $150,000. This is all just cash, rubber bands.”

White also said he drove a Lexus GS400 while at the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ai8Q_0imVPLUu00
The Titans’ LenDale White (25) is tackled by Darrelle Revis (24) and Bart Scott (57) during a game against the Jets in 2009.
Getty Images

After three seasons at USC and leading the nation with 24 rushing touchdowns in 2005, White turned pro and was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans. But his success in college didn’t translate in the NFL.

White topped the 1,000-yard mark just once in four years in Tennessee and twice failed to reach 250 yards rushing in a season. He also battled weight and knee issues.

In April 2010, White was traded to the Seahawks but Seattle released him in May. Three months later, White signed a two-year deal with the Broncos only to suffer a torn ACL in the final game of preseason. The Broncos released him the following August.

