History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race
A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the state’s northernmost county. Before entering ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
DelDOT announces I-95 Wilmington weekend closings
As major construction winds down on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed over the weekend. The Delaware Department of Transportation gave the announcement a light touch, humorously suggesting on social media the use of traffic cone Halloween costumes to mark the occasion. I-95 northbound...
Cape Gazette
Community solar field planned in Georgetown
If all goes to plan, Georgetown will have one of the first community solar facilities in Sussex County. TurningPoint Energy and landowner Joe Schell are seeking a conditional use and site-plan approval for a community solar energy facility adjacent to Schell’s Sandhill Fields complex off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Vaccine start-up gets OK for state grants
Uvax Bio LLC, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company with vaccine platform technology, has chosen to expand in the Newark area, the location of its headquarters since 2018. As part of its expansion, Uvax Bio plans to add 63 employees to its current five-member team. Positions will range from research associates to executive-level research directors, with minimum salaries ranging from $45,000 to more than $130,000.
WDEL 1150AM
New hotel opens in Middletown
Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined with Middletown Mayor Ken Branner on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new 90-room hotel along Middletown-Warwick Road. Construction on the Fairfield Inn and Suites began in early 2021. The project was a collaboration between Retreat Hotels & Resorts, The Axia...
delawarepublic.org
Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D
Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
Cape Gazette
Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1
Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
Buccaneer Car Wash upgrades approved
Milford City Council approved a request from Buccaneer Car Wash to redevelop their location at 916 North Dupont Highway. According to Rob Pierce, City Planner, there was a request submitted to the Planning Commission in March, but it was not approved as the plan did not include sidewalks. It has been reconfigured so that sidewalks will be installed on Dupont ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lewes fire department secures variance to build elevator, deck
Service for others is the motto of the Lewes Fire Department, the longest continuously operating volunteer fire service in Delaware. Ironically, there lies a flaw in the firehouse that prevents members from safely serving the Lewes community – and it has been a part of the building since George H.P Smith was mayor.
Delaware Gazette
Point fixes coming soon
As the construction phase of the highly-anticipated project to improve The Point intersection (U.S. Route 36/state Route 37) draws near, members of the Delaware City Council received an update on the projected timeline of the project, as well as the costs and impact on the city. “Since we have not...
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
Cape Gazette
What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware
“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
Longtime Wilmington Councilwoman Loretta Walsh dead at 73
Longtime Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh has died. She was 73. First elected in 1985, Walsh served on City Council until 1997 and again from 2004 until Oct. 6 of this year, when she resigned citing health concerns. Prior to entering public office, Walsh became the first woman to serve as chief deputy in the New Castle County Sheriff’s Office. ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
delawarepublic.org
Wegmans opens in Delaware
Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Home in Champions Club on a Premium Lot
Welcome Home to Champions Club a 55 Plus Community in Magnolia! This 2BR 2BA w/full basement is priced to sell and located on a premium lot backing to trees. Home features and open floor plan, kitchen island w/room for bar seating, sunroom addition, lots of storage in full basement, spacious front porch and more. The community is situated between Dover and the Beaches making this a great location to the shore, outlets, Dover Air Force Base etc. The community features a clubhouse, pool, tennis and activities. Jonathons Landing Golf Course is a golf cart ride or short walk.
Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens Smashes Annual Attendance Record This Year
Image via Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has broken the record for its annual attendance, beating out pre-Covid’s 2019 record by 5 percent for a total of 1.6 million visitors between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
