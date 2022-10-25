ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden promotes COVID-19 booster; consumer confidence falls; Jan. 6 panel interviews Hope Hicks | Hot off the Wire podcast

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The List

Joe Biden's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Is A Real Heartbreaker

As President Joe Biden's 80th birthday looms, it's been reported that White House insiders are hoping to underplay the occasion as it may draw attention to the string of cringe-inducing slips of the tongue the commander in chief has committed of late. The Delaware native is the oldest POTUS in history after all, but here's hoping critics will show him grace after Biden's most recent heartbreaker of a gaffe.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections

Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Joe Biden missing in action on midterms trail amid poor approval ratings

Joe Biden has deliberately gone missing in action on the midterm campaign trail as he seeks to stop his disastrous approval ratings from further damaging Democratic candidates. US presidents traditionally hold big rallies for their party's candidates across the country ahead of the elections, which can determine who controls Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KEYT

Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview

First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN’s Jake Tapper. Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling...
Daily Mail

Biden will get his THIRD COVID booster - his fifth shot - today and encourage Americans to get the latest vaccine amid fears of another winter wave

President Joe Biden will receive his third COVID booster shot on Tuesday and will encourage Americans, especially seniors, to get their updated vaccination ahead of Thanksgiving and the coming winter. Biden, 79, will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge

Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Donald Trump's Golf Message For Joe Biden Goes Viral

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was at his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in Florida for this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Miami. And he made sure to take a jab at one of his most hated political enemies while golfing. After teeing off for today's Pro-Am, the President looked...
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

Biden: 'Legitimate' for voters to weigh age as he nears 80

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden joked that it's difficult acknowledging he's about to turn 80, but said he's physically and mentally capable of serving a potential second term in the White House. Biden, who turns 80 on Nov. 20, said it’s “totally legitimate” for voters to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

