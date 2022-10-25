Biden promotes COVID-19 booster; consumer confidence falls; Jan. 6 panel interviews Hope Hicks | Hot off the Wire podcast

As President Joe Biden's 80th birthday looms, it's been reported that White House insiders are hoping to underplay the occasion as it may draw attention to the string of cringe-inducing slips of the tongue the commander in chief has committed of late. The Delaware native is the oldest POTUS in history after all, but here's hoping critics will show him grace after Biden's most recent heartbreaker of a gaffe.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO