Biden promotes COVID-19 booster; consumer confidence falls; Jan. 6 panel interviews Hope Hicks | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Is A Real Heartbreaker
As President Joe Biden's 80th birthday looms, it's been reported that White House insiders are hoping to underplay the occasion as it may draw attention to the string of cringe-inducing slips of the tongue the commander in chief has committed of late. The Delaware native is the oldest POTUS in history after all, but here's hoping critics will show him grace after Biden's most recent heartbreaker of a gaffe.
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Why Republicans love it when Biden talks about the economy
President Joe Biden is in a bind.
Washington Examiner
White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections
Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
Yearly COVID booster 'is going to be required,' Biden says while getting vaccine
President Joe Biden received the latest COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urged people to do the same ahead of a busy holiday season.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Just how unpopular is Joe Biden?
President Joe Biden is underwater in his job approval ratings, all major pollsters agree. But there is a disagreement over exactly how deep underwater he is.
Biden talking about accomplishments is Democrats' 'worst performing message,' pollster says
Seasoned pollster Stan Greenberg warned that Democratic messaging is off ahead of the midterm elections in an interview with Politico.
msn.com
Joe Biden missing in action on midterms trail amid poor approval ratings
Joe Biden has deliberately gone missing in action on the midterm campaign trail as he seeks to stop his disastrous approval ratings from further damaging Democratic candidates. US presidents traditionally hold big rallies for their party's candidates across the country ahead of the elections, which can determine who controls Congress.
Video of Joe Biden Dropping Notes During Interview Sparks Debate
The president was speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper when notes that were resting on his knee fell to the floor.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
KEYT
Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview
First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN’s Jake Tapper. Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling...
Biden will get his THIRD COVID booster - his fifth shot - today and encourage Americans to get the latest vaccine amid fears of another winter wave
President Joe Biden will receive his third COVID booster shot on Tuesday and will encourage Americans, especially seniors, to get their updated vaccination ahead of Thanksgiving and the coming winter. Biden, 79, will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy...
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives
Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
Fact check: Video shows Ron DeSantis talking immigration, not calling for Biden impeachment
The claim: Video shows Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached. USA TODAY has debunked a series of videos that feature attention-grabbing captions but actually show completely unrelated footage. One recent example purportedly shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached.
Philip Wegmann Opinion: Republicans Would Love To See Biden Hit the Campaign Trail
President Biden will travel to Rehoboth, Delaware, this weekend – not Arizona or Ohio or Nevada or anywhere else where his party desperately battles on behalf of candidates critical to maintaining Democratic control of the U.S. Senate. Republicans couldn’t be happier to point out the obvious: A president whose...
Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge
Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
Look: Donald Trump's Golf Message For Joe Biden Goes Viral
Former U.S. President Donald Trump was at his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in Florida for this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Miami. And he made sure to take a jab at one of his most hated political enemies while golfing. After teeing off for today's Pro-Am, the President looked...
Biden demands late-game $18 million booster for Democratic candidates: Report
President Joe Biden reportedly instructed the Democratic National Committee to pony up $18 million to boost his party's House and Senate campaigns just two weeks before the midterm elections as Republicans hope to win control of one or both chambers of Congress.
AOL Corp
Biden: 'Legitimate' for voters to weigh age as he nears 80
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden joked that it's difficult acknowledging he's about to turn 80, but said he's physically and mentally capable of serving a potential second term in the White House. Biden, who turns 80 on Nov. 20, said it’s “totally legitimate” for voters to...
Comments / 0