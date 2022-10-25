Read full article on original website
LISTEN: United Way Update with Debbie Bogle on Byers & Co
October 27, 2022 – Debbie Bogle of the United Way joined Byers & Co to talk about the Decatur Leadership Institute, 2-1-1, and ways to give. Listen to the podcast now!
LISTEN: RCC’s Dr. David Larrick on Byers & Co
October 27, 2022 – Dr. David Larrick of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to explain carbon capture and storage, and how they are the first in the world to offer an associate’s degree in the field. Listen to the podcast now!
LISTEN: MCLETC on Byers & Co
October 27, 2022 – Tom Schneider and Jim Getz of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center joined Byers & Co to talk about the work and developments at their facilities and their upcoming Trick or Treat event. Listen to the podcast now!
Macon County to hold Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
October 27, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic for those 18 years and older on November 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1221 E. Condit Street in Decatur. Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
Northeast Community Fund looking for donations for Thanksgiving Food Baskets
October 27, 2022 – This year, the Northeast Community Fund will hold its annual Thanksgiving Basket Distribution from November 14 through November 22. Donations will be collected at their facility located at 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. NECF released a list of items they especially need:
LISTEN: Community Foundation and Art Council on Byers & Co
October 25, 2022 – Natalie Beck of the Community Foundation and Jerry Johnson of the Decatur Area Arts Council joined Byers & Co to talk about the Halloween Spooktacular event, the Do Something Great Awards, and upcoming Arts Council events. Listen to the podcast now!
Urbana Park District ends mask mandate
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall, the Urbana Park District is joining a growing number of places and organizations that are dropping their mask mandates. The park district announced on Wednesday that it is dropping its mandate effective immediately in favor of a mask-optional policy. Masks were previously […]
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
LISTEN: Millikin University on Byers & Co
October 26, 2022 -Laura Ledford and Nicole DeLiberis of Millikin University joined Byers and Co to talk about Boo at the MU, Joel Kim Booster’s event, and campus visit days. Listen to the podcast now!
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
Pancakes and Politicians event to be held at Decatur Club November 1
October 27, 2022 – The Decatur Club will host a special “Pancakes and Politicians” event on Tuesday, November 1 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $15 per person, which you can purchase by clicking this link. The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is bringing the event...
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
Richland Foundation Collaborates with Ripple Foundation to Create $1k Automotive Scholarship
October 26, 2022 – The Richland Community College Foundation is collaborating with The Ripple Foundation to create a $1,000 scholarship to provide supplies for students taking automotive courses. Students who receive the scholarship will be given the funds to buy tools as they study to work in the automotive...
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
Plans for Sangamon Public Health bldg.
Tomorrow (Thurs) morning Sangamon County officials are going to release their plans regarding renovating and expanding the Sangamon County Department of Public Health Building. Officials say the upgraded facility will be a one-stop shop for public health services, community assistance, and job training. It will be hosted by Sangamon County...
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
“Night to Shine” Event set to Illuminate Lives in February
October 26, 2022 – GT Church and First Christian Church, in partnership with Macon Resources and the Tim Tebow Foundation, announced the return of Night to Shine on February 10, 2023. Registration for honored guests will open on November 17 on GT Church’s website. Volunteer registration will open mid-December...
